A new icon for YouTube

Do you prefer this look for YouTube?

They're the social icons we see everyday so it's natural we don't pay too much attention to them anymore. Although their designs are now infamous, it's always interesting to see these icons in a new light. For their latest project, American agency Artua have reinvented the icons for the likes of YouTube, Facebook, and Skype.

Soon to be available to download, the agency set out to redesign icons that we're all used to. This is just the beginning of the series, with Artua aiming to release more in the coming weeks.

We love the simple approach to the project, with the shadow work making all the difference. Sticking to the definitive colour scheme for each icon allows them to remain instantly recognisable.

See more of Artua's work over on their website.

Like this? Read these!

The best 3D movies of 2013

Discover what's next for Augmented Reality

Download free textures: high resolution and ready to use now

What do you make of these icons? Let us know in the comments box below!