Ford goes flat for new Mustang logo

New Mustang 50th anniversary logo is a stark, minimal expression of the brand

Global automobile giant Ford has unveiled its new 50th anniversary logo design for the enduring Mustang sports car - and it represents a radical change of direction for the brand.

The logo, created by designer Michael Thompson following an internal design competition led by chief designer J Mays, ditches the familiar, blingy chrome-effect 3D galloping pony for a flat silhouette.

The more familiar chromed Mustang badge, here seen as part of the 45th anniversary logo

The logo will feature on various pieces of Mustang merchandise in the build-up to the car's 50th anniversary on April 17, 2014. These will include items including T-shirts, jackets, watches and even pinball machines as the Blue Oval looks to cash in on one of its most successful and emotive models.

'Puddle Light' projects the Mustang image onto the ground when you open the door

The flat, minimal logo may not be as in-your-face as its predecessors, but that's not to say Ford's ditched the bling. The 2013 Ford Mustang GT is equipped with side-mirror-mounted lights that project the Mustang's pony onto the ground when the driver unlocks the door.

