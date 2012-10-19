General Motors unveils new Corvette logo

Car enthusiasts around the world are getting revved up after recent news that the hotly anticipated all-new 2014 Chevrolet Corvette, the seventh generation of the American sports car in six decades, will make its debut at the North American International Auto Show in January 2013.

To mark its release, General Motors, home of Chevrolet, has also unveiled this brand, spanking new logo design which will feature on the model.

The previous 2005 Crossed Flag logo

The famous crossed-flags emblem has been worn by all series-production Corvettes built since 1953, appearing traditionally on the nose, trunk lid and cabin.

The flags are much more modern, more technical and more detailed than before

Ed Welburn, vice president for global design at General Motors, said in a press release, "The all-new, seventh-generation Corvette deserved an all-new emblem. The flags are much more modern, more technical and more detailed than before — underscoring the comprehensive redesign of the entire car.”

The Chevrolet's Corvette logo designs over the years. Which is your favourite?

What do you think about the new Chevrolet Corvette logo? Let us know in the comments box below...