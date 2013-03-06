New logo for South Australia

The new logo for Australia's fourth largest state

This is the new logo design for South Australia, a state in the southern central part of the country. It's designed to promote the state, whose capital is Adelaide, as the "doorway to Australia".

The design depicts a stylised map of Australia in red with the state highlighted in ochre colours and depicted as a door. It will be available for use by both public bodies and businesses.

The new logo will be used by "brand champions" across the 983,482 sq km state

So far the reaction on social media seems to have been overwhelmingly negative, with people comparing it to clip art, a housing trust logo, and the branding for a construction company.

The rebrand was commissioned by South Australia premier Jay Weatherill who said he was tired of people overseas confusing South Australia with South Africa. This video has also been released to showcase the new branding:

What do you think of the new logo? Let us know in the comments!