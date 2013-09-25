Getting wild with the Nike logo

Are you wild for this Nike logo concept?

Nike has one of the best and most iconic logo designs of any of the world's top brands - but it's on that designers can't resist putting their own stamp on, Here, Bristol based designer Tom J. Manning has come up with this brilliantly inventive concept for the famous tick.

"NIKE WILD is a Concept Project showcasing the five fastest creatures on the planet," he explains. "NIKE's emphasis on power, speed and endurance in its products led to the development of this project from a completely different perspective - that of the animals themselves that live extraordinary fast paced lives everyday without the use of equipment to enhance their already incredible natural abilities."

Creating the animals using pencil, pen, then paints, Manning's capabilites as an artist shine through the project. Beautifully encorporating the creatures into the logo, we reckon Manning's hit the spot - but what do you think?

See more inspiring work on Tom J. Manning's website.

Like this? Read these!

Free tattoo fonts for designers

Create a perfect mood board with these pro tips

The ultimate guide to logo design

What do you think of this concept? Let us know in the comments box below!