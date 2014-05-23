Disney unveils new logo

NEW LOGO: Lettering comes to the fore

The Disney Channel is today rolling out a new logo design (above) across all its international TV networks - and it's a radical change from the previous identity.

At first glance it looks like a purely typographic logo, in which the Mickey Mouse silhouette that dominated the old logo (below) is nowhere to be seen.

Look closer, though, and you'll see it's still there - just; relegated to a couple of circular ears added to the dot of the 'i' of 'Disney'.

OLD LOGO: Multiple colours and bold graphical elements

In general, the new logo is dramatically simplified, with the graphical elements all but removed and a single colour treatment, with the two constrasting blues of old merged together using a subtle gradient.

Also the lettering of the word 'Channel' has been made more casual and friendly to bring it more in line with the Disney wordmark based on founder Walt's original signature, which remains unchanged.

International rollout

The new logo will appear on all of Disney's entertainment channels and/or channel feeds, which are available in 166 countries in 34 languages, incluing Disney Channel, Disney XD, Disney Junior, Disney Cinemagic, Hungama and Radio Disney.

"The new branding was an international collaboration between Disney Channel global and European teams and is crafted so our teams everywhere can customize it to create local stories, in familiar settings, featuring culturally identifiable storytelling," said Richard Loomis, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Disney Channels Worldwide.

