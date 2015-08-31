Free ebook on mobile UI design patterns

Download this free ebook today

The realm of responsive design creates a lot of new opportunities for UX/UI designers, but also a lot of new problems. These problems aren't exclusive to any one site, and chances are other designers have already thoaught of a solution to the setback you're beating your head over. These solutions are UI patterns — strategies so effective at problem-solving, they've been become popular best practices.

Mobile UI Design Patterns by UXPin explains each pattern in a problem/solution format that matches how designers think. In over 100 pages, this pattern library collects, analyzes, and explains the best practices for 46 hand-picked patterns.

Each pattern features a screenshot from a real-life site or app from such companies as Pinterest, Spotify, Uber, Instagram, Dropbox, Flipboard, Mailbox, and Yelp. In this ebook, you'll learn:

How to determine which patterns best suit your needs

How to design for mobile UX scenarios, such as the best ways to sign in, undo errors, present content etc.

What patterns are most popular with today's top companies, and why

