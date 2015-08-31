Free ebook on mobile UI design patterns

The realm of responsive design creates a lot of new opportunities for UX/UI designers, but also a lot of new problems. These problems aren't exclusive to any one site, and chances are other designers have already thoaught of a solution to the setback you're beating your head over. These solutions are UI patterns — strategies so effective at problem-solving, they've been become popular best practices.
Mobile UI Design Patterns by UXPin explains each pattern in a problem/solution format that matches how designers think. In over 100 pages, this pattern library collects, analyzes, and explains the best practices for 46 hand-picked patterns.
Each pattern features a screenshot from a real-life site or app from such companies as Pinterest, Spotify, Uber, Instagram, Dropbox, Flipboard, Mailbox, and Yelp. In this ebook, you'll learn:
- How to determine which patterns best suit your needs
- How to design for mobile UX scenarios, such as the best ways to sign in, undo errors, present content etc.
- What patterns are most popular with today's top companies, and why
Download this free ebook here. For a similar guide covering patterns on the web, check out Web UI Design Patterns.
