Moleskine unveils new notebook collection

Moleskine have unveiled a new notebook collection that works with Livescribe pens.

It's no secret that Moleskine notebooks are one of your favourite tools to use as a designer. Whilst some will opt for any old bit of scrap paper, others prefer to use something a little more refined. produced by Milan-based company Modo & Modo, Moleskine notebooks come in all shapes and sizes and today, they've announced a brand new batch.

