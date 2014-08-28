Moleskine unveils new notebook collection
Moleskine have unveiled a new notebook collection that works with Livescribe pens.
It's no secret that Moleskine notebooks are one of your favourite tools to use as a designer. Whilst some will opt for any old bit of scrap paper, others prefer to use something a little more refined. produced by Milan-based company Modo & Modo, Moleskine notebooks come in all shapes and sizes and today, they've announced a brand new batch.
Continuing to help people sync their handwritten notes with their mobile devices and computers, the new collection works with Livescribe pens. By storing a record of written text or sketches in the body of the pen – a camera in the barrel of the pen records the lines of ink – you can then upload the record to a mobile device or the cloud.
You can also upload a audio recording taken while the pen was being used. So, if you prefer the hand-written look to the digital one, you can directly transport your scribblings to your screen with this new collection. Take a look at the notebooks on offer below.
Will you be purchasing this new range of Livescribe notebooks? Let us know in the comments box below!
Sammy Maine was a founding member of the Creative Bloq team way back in the early 2010s, working as a Commissioning Editor. Her interests cover graphic design in music and film, illustration and animation. Since departing, Sammy has written for The Guardian, VICE, The Independent & Metro, and currently co-edits the quarterly music journal Gold Flake Paint.