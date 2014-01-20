Bigcommerce provides smart solution for fashion retailer

UK company Mrs Bow Tie, creates handmade bow ties and neckties in a wide range of styles. Powering its online shop is Bigcommerce. "We chose Bigcommerce mainly to avoid the PCI compliance headache that comes with an unmanaged solution - or a completely bespoke platform," founder and creative director Andy Evans reveals.

"Even though we knew we needed a little more than Bigcommerce could offer, with the API we were confident we could build on top to begin with. The general interface for managing orders is one of the simplest and easiest for staff to use and the workflow of taking a phone order directly through the Bigcommerce admin panel works well.

“We chose Bigcommerce mainly to avoid the PCI compliance headache that comes with an unmanaged solution, ” Andy Evans reveals

"The tracking capability of Bigcommerce helps us to convert orders which may have otherwise been lost," Evan continues. "The opportunity to contact customers who abandoned a cart part way through checkout is something Bigcommerce makes really easy. This feature alone saves us more than the cost of running the platform."

This article originally appeared in net magazine issue 247.

Liked this? Read these!