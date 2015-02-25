Free ebook: mastering interaction design

This ebook is free to download today

How do you define a delightful interaction? When do you know an interface is reacting too quickly? What separates average designs from those that create habits in users? The answers are included in this free ebook.

Named a top 10 design tool for 2015 by net magazine for its wireframing and prototyping power, our friends at UXPin have written the book to help explain how to master the intangible side of interaction design.

Interaction Design Best Practices: Time & Behavior boils down complex IxD theory into practical and digestible advice. The book explains the importance of theories like salience, anchoring, and framing, but teaches with live examples gathered from around the web.

The six chapters include:

Topics such as minimizing friction, optimizing interface feedback, creating magic through animation, and more.

Analysis of visual examples from 20+ well-known companies such as AirBnB, Netflix, and Mailchimp

Thorough yet concise approach that explains only the most actionable topics

You can download Interaction Design Best Practices here. It's the follow-up to their previous ebook – also available for free – Interaction Design Best Practices: Mastering the Tangibles, which explains the proper design of visuals, space, and copy for interfaces.

