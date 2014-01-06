Free UI kit for fans of super-minimal

Created by Heyllow Lab, graphic designer Artem Borysenko and art director Valik Boyev, White Stripes is a minimal user interface kit, which includes a selection of useful elements.

With a clean, super-minimal style, the kit includes a menu and search bar, calendar, progress bar, weather, social media and video elements and much, much more.

You can download the White Stripes UI kit for free over on Behance. For more free UI kits, see this article.

