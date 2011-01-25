New MySpace launches: tumbleweed rolls past

MySpace, the social media site left for dead by the monster that is Facebook, relaunched its service today in a bid to recapture some of its former glory.

According to Mashable, the site will target itself at the 13 to 35-year-old demographic, and will shift from a friends-based service to become 'the leading entertainment destination that is socially powered by the passions of fans and curators".

The site also aims to pare down its customisation options, which will be welcome news to anyone who's stumbled onto a garish 1999-inspired MySpace page created by a design-unfriendly user.

We shall watch the redeveloped MySpace with interest. What do you think, though? Will this revamp help MySpace catch up with Facebook? Let us know in the comments...