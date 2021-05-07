This hot Apple Watch 6 deal is the best we’ve EVER seen

Things have been a bit fixed when it comes to deals in the Apple Watch range. To give proper context, the majority of deals on retailers like Amazon and Best Buy are offering between $10 and $30 off. So we're pretty excited about this B&H Photo deal on the all new Apple Watch 6, slashing the price from $699 by $100 to $599 and including GPS and Cellular.

As ever, the deal will last as long as stock does, which may not be too long. However, another Apple Watch deal that will definitely have longer legs on it is the one currently being offered at T-Mobile. Get the 40mm Apple Watch SE for only $199 with a new T-Mobile line. There are also huge savings on the 44mm SE, and Series 6 40mm and 44mm.

The Apple Watch range, in particular the Apple Watch Series 6, is super popular, and tops our list of the best smartwatches currently on the market. So be sure to make the most out of these deals below.

The best Apple Watch deals: US

Apple Watch 6 (GPS + Cellular): $699 $599 at B&H Photo

Save $100: This is one of the better deals we've seen on the new Series 6, as it comes with both GPS and Cellular. The model is 40mm, graphite stainless steel with a black sports band.

Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular): $329.99 $199 at T-Mobile

Save $130.99: If you're up for starting a new line with T-Mobile, you can enjoy the best deal we've seen on any recent Apple Watch. Get the 40mm Apple Watch SE for only $199, saving $131? Bargain!

Apple Watch 6 (GPS): $399 $349 at Best Buy

Save $50: Get the 40mm space grey Apple Watch Series 6 with a nice $50 off the price. It's the same model as the deal above, but cheaper as it doesn't come with Cellular.

The best Apple Watch deals: UK

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular): £699 £520 at Amazon

Save £178.41: This is the overall best Apple Watch deal we've found in the UK. The Series 5 with both GPS and Cellular. It's the 40mm model, with space black stainless steel finish and black sport band.

Renewed Apple Watch 4 (GPS): £249 £169.95 at Amazon

Save £80: All renewed products on Amazon have been professionally inspected, tested and cleaned by Amazon-qualified suppliers, so we're confident saying that this is a great deal at well under £200.

