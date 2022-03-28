How does $52 off Apple AirPods Pro sound?

Apple's AirPods Pro are among the most popular and powerful earbuds on the market and it's always worth snapping up a pair when there's a decent saving to be had. And this week we've found such a saving – Amazon is currently selling Apple AirPods Pro for $197, down from $249. It's not the biggest discount we've ever seen on these super successful earbuds, but it's a solid saving of $52.

The AirPods Pro offer the highest specs and best sound quality of any Apple earbuds on the market. They also offer excellent noise cancellation, with Transparency mode allowing you to hear outside noise whenever you like, and an ultra-comfortable fit. You can find out exactly why we rate these earbuds so highly in our Apple Airpods Pro review.

Reading this from the UK? You're in luck too. Over on Amazon UK, Apple Airpods Pro are on sale for £189, saving you £50. With the Airpods Pro being so popular, we don't know how long stock will last or when they'll return to full price, so don't hang around if you want a pair of the best earbuds around.

The best Apple AirPods Pro deals: US

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $197 at Amazon

Save $52: It may not be the best deal on Apple's AirPods Pro we've seen this year, but $52 off some of the best earbuds around is not to be scoffed at. We recommend acting fast to avoid disappointment.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $199.99 at Target

Save $50: It's a little more expensive than Amazon's current price, but if their stock runs out this offer from Target is your next best chance to save $50 on Apple AirPods Pro.

The best Apple AirPods Pro deal: UK

Apple AirPods Pro: £239 £189 at Amazon

Save $50: In the UK, Amazon is offering Apple AirPods Pro for just £189, a great saving of £50 on some of the best earbuds around. Snap these up if you want great sound quality and a comfy fit for less.

If you want to keep an eye on the price of Apple's best earbuds, make sure you bookmark our regularly updated guide to the best Apple AirPods Pro deal. Not sure if these are the right AirPods for you? We've put together a handy guide to the best Apple headphones, including everything you need to know about the different lines and models. The best earbuds don't have to come from Apple though, we've rounded up some of the best AirPods alternatives too.

You can also browse today's best Apple AirPods Pro deals in your location below.

