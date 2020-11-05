Black Friday deal: Apple AirPods plummet to lowest-ever price of $99!

In one of the best early Black Friday deals we've seen so far, right now you can get a pair of Apple AirPods for just $99 at Walmart. That's a huge $30 off, and the lowest price ever recorded for these items.

In the UK? There's an equally impressive £30 discount, with these 2nd Generation Apple AirPods down to just £129 at Amazon. While we expect to see more offers on Apple AirPods leading up to and during the actual Black Friday event, if you've been holding out to get some Apple headphones, we'd suggest snapping them up at these incredibly low prices now, just incase we don't see these deals again.

Find full details of these deals below. Plus, if you're looking for even more offers, don't miss our round ups of the best Apple Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals available right now.

Apple AirPods with charging case: $129 $99 at Walmart

Save $30: Walmart is practically giving away these AirPods with charging case, now less than $100 – the lowest price ever for a pair of Apple earbuds. This holiday deal from Walmart is for a limited time, so don't delay!

Apple AirPods with charging case: £159 £129 at Amazon

Save £30: The best deal on Apple AirPods in the UK currently comes from Amazon, with an impressive £30 off these second generation headphones with charging case. This is a fantastic price.

