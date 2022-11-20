Apple's brand new AirPods Pro 2 just got a huge price drop ahead of Black Friday

Is there anything strange about the image above (other than my dodgy rushed Photoshop job)? Yes, the words 'massive deal' alongside Apple's newest headphones the AirPods Pro 2. But it's true, right now you can get the 2nd Gen AirPods pro for $249 $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab) and others (see full details below).

This is a saving of $49 – 20% on Apple's new and improved ANC headphones, which were only released in September. Incredibly, it means that the new AirPods Pro are now cheaper than the originals at several retailers. And in fact, we only started to see the original AirPods Pro come down cheaper than this in short-lived deals over the past year. So if you've been waiting to treat yourself to Apple's best inner ears, I'd say now's the time.

Find the full details below, and make sure you're following our Black Friday Apple deals live blog for more savings like this. We're tracking the deals that appear minute y minute, and that's where we first saw this stunning deal on the new AirPods Pro. We also have a roundup of all the best Apple Black Friday 2022 deals.

Top Apple AirPods Pro 2 deal in the US

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen: $249 $199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $49.01: This is a real surprise early Black Friday deal on one of Apple's most popular accessories. Released in September, the latest AirPods Pro offer improved audio quality and up to 2x better active noise cancellation. If they sell out at Amazon, B&H Photo (opens in new tab) and Best Buy (opens in new tab) are currently matching this price!

Top Apple AirPods Pro 2 deal in the UK

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen: £249 £239 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £10: Not such a great deal in the UK, i'm afraid. But still a £10 saving on such a new Apple product is something at least. Very (opens in new tab) has the same price.

We only published our AirPods Pro 2nd gen review two weeks ago, and we were impressed at the upgrade the new generation offers, both in audio quality and the active noise cancellation. The case has been improved too and should be harder to lose!

Not in the US? See below for the best early Black Friday AirPods deals in your region across the entire range.

