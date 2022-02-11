Unmissable AirPods Pro deal slashes price to lowest of 2022

Apple's AirPods Pro earbuds are hugely popular and deals on them are always hotly anticipated. Luckily, we've found them at their lowest price of 2022. Right now you can get the Apple Airpods Pro on sale for just $174.98, down from $249. That's a saving of $74.

We're a big fan of these earbuds, as you can see from our Apple Airpods Pro review. The AirPods Pro come equipped with excellent sound quality and Active Noise Cancellation that blocks outside noise, immersing you in your music. There's also a Transparency mode that allows you to hear outside noise whenever necessary. On top of all that, they're super comfortable and sweat resistant.

We've seen the AirPods Pro drop as low as $159 before, but this is the best price we've seen since December. How long Amazon will have these earbuds at this reduced price is a mystery, so we suggest grabbing them now if you want to save money on some of the best earbuds around.

Today's best Apple AirPods Pro deal

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $174.98 at Amazon

Save $74: If you want top-tier noise cancellation and great sound quality you can't do better than the Apple AirPods Pro. This isn't a record-low price, but it's the best deal we've seen this year and a decent saving.

You can keep track of deals on these earbuds with our guide to the best AirPods Pro deals. If you're not sure of the best fit for you, we have a rundown of the best Apple headphones too. Below you'll find the best Apple AirPod deals available today wherever you happen to be reading this...

