Is Apple's new AR logo hiding a secret?

Alongside an announcement for Time Flies, a virtual event being held on Tuesday 15 September at 10am PT, Apple has released a brand new, AR-generated logo, which morphs and moves. Viewable on an iPad or iPhone via the event website, the logo changes from the Apple logo into the date of the event – and you can make it appear in real-life, anywhere you like, thanks to AR technology.

Apple's new design shows the sort of innovation that goes into the best logos, even though the logo doesn't actually tell us much about the event itself... or does it? See it below to decide for yourself.

Here's Apple's AR event logo in action. pic.twitter.com/sYwlXRlie8September 8, 2020

A mass of blue and white swirls, the logo is pretty captivating as it undulates and glistens, finally settling (rather satisfyingly) in the form of '915'. Check out how it looks in your real-life setting right here.

An eagle-eyed commenter on 9to5 Mac, though, seems to have spotted a key Easter Egg within the morphing of the logo. If you look closely at the below image, does it have a hint of the word 'Air'? A sneaky piece of event info or a coincidence?

A hidden message or a coincidence? (Image credit: JM on MacRumors)

As an event, Time Flies is shrouded in mystery, with the fun logo designed to build anticipation rather than actually providing information about the event's content. Rumours (and the event name) point to the reveal of the Apple Watch 6, plus the introduction of the new iPad Air 4 (which is hotly anticipated due to rumours of its design features matching up to the iPad Pro). The upcoming iPhone 12 reveal is said to be on hold until October.

Just like WWDC, the event is being held entirely online via a livestream on the Apple Website. As well as the above rumours, according to 9to5 Mac, it's also possible Apple will divulge information about the Apple Studio over-ear headphones (find out all you need to know about those here), intel on Apple Silicon updates for the Mac range, and release dates for iOS 14, iPadOS 14, macOS 11 Big Sur, watchOS 7, and tvOS 14.

Of course, nothing is ever certain as far as Apple is concerned, so we're expecting a few surprises beyond the excitement of the new hardware.

