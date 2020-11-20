5 meagre Apple deals this Black Friday (that you'll definitely still want)

Apple accessories are, like most things associated with Apple, expensive. And deals on them are also pretty rare. That's why we were super-excited to spot that this Black Friday, Amazon has some deals going on a range of Apple kit.

Our excitement did diminish slightly when we saw the actual figures on these deals. The best one gets you £21 off an Apple Magic keyboard, and the others range from £9-£27 off products from the Apple trackpad to the Magic Mouse 2. But still, then we remembered that this is Apple, and so any deal at all is worth shouting about, and definitely worth taking advantage of.

Below are all the best Apple accessory deals available right now from Amazon. If you've got your sights set on some slightly bigger savings on Apple kit, then see our Apple Black Friday roundup, or our Cyber Monday sales hub for more general kit.

Apple Magic Keyboard: £119 £107 at Amazon

Save £21: Okay, so this isn't exactly a huge saving, but hey, £21 off is not to be sniffed at. This Magic Keyboard with a numeric keypad works with iPhone, iPad, MacBook, MacBook Air... basically all the Apple products. DEAL ENDS 11.59pm (GMT) 30 NovemberView Deal

Apple Magic keyboard: £99.50 £87 at Amazon

Save £11.50: This Renewed Apple Magic Keyboard costs £87 on Amazon right now. The chic, lightweight keyboard is wireless, and uses bluetooth to connect to your MacBook, iPad, iMac or even your Mac Mini. DEAL ENDS 11.59pm (GMT) 30 November View Deal

Apple Magic Trackpad 2: £139.99 £112.99 at Amazon

Save £27: This Magic Trackpad 2 comes in space grey and has four force sensors, allowing you to click anywhere on it. If you struggle with the inbuilt trackpad in your Mac or want a separate accessory you can use on a different level, say, then this is the deal for you. There's also a deal on the white, wired version. DEAL ENDS 11.59pm (GMT) 30 November

View Deal

Apple Smart Keyboard: £179 £170 at Amazon

Save £9: This Smart Keyboard is compatible with the 11-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation) and the iPad Air (4th generation). It doubles as a handy case for your iPad and doesn't need either charging or pairing. And there's almost £10 off when you buy today. DEAL ENDS 11.59pm (GMT) 30 NovemberView Deal

Apple Smart Keyboard: £159 £143 at Amazon

Save £16: This Smart Keyboard has another whopping (okay, we lied) saving. This model is compatible with iPad 8th generation and iPad Air 4th generation and is in British English. It also doubles up as a handy cover for your device. DEAL ENDS 11.59pm (GMT) 30 NovemberView Deal

For more deals on Apple accessories in your region, see our dedicated price tracker below.

