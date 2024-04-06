Forget the car, Apple is reportedly making house robots now

By Natalie Fear
published

It's joining Nvidia in the great robot race.

Apple Robot
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sadly our Apple Car dreams were dashed not long ago, but when one door closes another one opens. The Apple rumour mill has recently churned out some fresh speculation that the company is now working on a house robot. That's right, move over Roomba, Apple might just create the new ultimate domestic pal. 

While some of Apple's existing products have earned a spot on our list of the best laptops for video editing and for 3D modelling, the company has yet to venture into the world of robotics. With Nvidia's Blackwell super-chip recently launching and demoed with its own collection of AI-powered robots, and Apple lagging behind in the AI game, it already has some serious catching up to do. 

Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

