Forget the car, Apple is reportedly making house robots now

Sadly our Apple Car dreams were dashed not long ago, but when one door closes another one opens. The Apple rumour mill has recently churned out some fresh speculation that the company is now working on a house robot. That's right, move over Roomba, Apple might just create the new ultimate domestic pal.

While some of Apple's existing products have earned a spot on our list of the best laptops for video editing and for 3D modelling, the company has yet to venture into the world of robotics. With Nvidia's Blackwell super-chip recently launching and demoed with its own collection of AI-powered robots, and Apple lagging behind in the AI game, it already has some serious catching up to do.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple has been working on a static tabletop device and a domestic robot that can follow you around the house. It's all part of Apple's continuous conquest to create the "next big things" that can take over the tech world. As homes become smarter, Apple's proposed robot could be a game-changing piece of tech – but what exactly will it actually do?

As of now, the speculation is slim. Sources suggest that the tabletop device could have a robotic arm that controls a smart display, moving and interacting with FaceTime calls to give them a more immersive feel. "It's essentially a gigantic iPad on a robotic arm," says chief correspondent Mark Gurman in a discussion with Bloomberg Technology. Which feels less impressive when compared to Nvidia's Disney-developed droids.

This 3D render imagines how the newly departed Apple Car could've looked (Image credit: Vanarama)

Reportedly, the robotics development will use some of the technology from the now-deceased Apple Car project, such as spatial awareness algorithms and AI advancements. According to Mark, some of the tech engineers who worked on the car project will now be part of the robotics team, putting their prior knowledge into practice.

The project is still in a very early phase, so it's unclear if or when Apple will be bringing these robotics to consumers. For now, you can take a look at the rumours around Apple's new iPad and keep up to date with the Vision Pro's creepy spatial personas.