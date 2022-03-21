TikTok can't believe the Apple logo is made of circles

From hidden messages to surprising histories, we've seen a fair few logo revelations doing the rounds over the last few months. And now, one of the most famous 'secrets' of the lot is going wild on TikTok.

A user has discovered that the Apple logo is created from "nothing but perfect circles", and shared a video demonstrating how it can be recreated using the shape. Commenters are suitably aghast – but is the design, one of our best logos of all time, as simple as it seems?

Thomas J. Stevens' video (above) shows how the curvature of various circles contributes to the design. "How have I never noticed this before?" one user comments, while another adds, "so the Apple is one big circle, who knew?"

Indeed, it's a theory almost as old as time that the Apple logo was created using the Golden Ratio. For the uninitiated, this is a mathematical ratio, commonly found in nature. It can be used to create organic-looking, visually-pleasing compositions. And going by Stevens' TikTok video and the graphic below, it's easy to believe that the Apple logo was designed using only circles.

But was it by design, or is it simply easy to slap some overlaying circles over a naturally curved shape? The circular logo may be an urban myth – designer Rob Janoff based his work on actual apples; he sliced them into cross sections and built his designs around the curves supplied by nature.

Either way, there's no denying that the circles fit seamlessly over the logo. And one again, it's proof that TikTok is delightfully fascinated with logo design. From that hilariously bad McDonald's logo redesign to those 'premium' rebrands, we've seen plenty of logo love on the platform lately. Want to make your own? Take a look at our guide to logo design.

Read more: