So long Apple logo stickers

You've probably heard that new Apple iPad Pro M4 is coming out this week. It's bigger, thinner and more powerful than ever. But there's one area in which it will be lacking compared to its M2-chipped 2022 predecessor. Stickers won't come as standard.

Yes, stickers. Until now, the world's biggest tech company followed the rather quaint tradition of including stickers of its logo in the box with most of its major products. It's something several tech companies do in a bid for some free advertising, but it always seemed a bit pointless to me. The product already has a logo on it, so what do you do? Use them to disguise your non-Apple products to avoid the shame? But the lack of stickers with the new tablets is the second-biggest controversy of the launch after that iPad Pro advert.

A better environmental goal would be stop abandoning older hardware.May 8, 2024

As reported by 9to5Mac, neither the new iPad Pros or the iPad Airs will come with stickers in the box. As Apple slowly advances with its environmental goals, it's realised the giving away stickers that most people throw in the trash isn't hugely sustainable. Surprisingly some people are a little put out though, noting that not only is the starting price of the new iPad Pro 13 $200 higher than it was in 2022.

"Oh for fuck’s sake… not only is Apple gonna charge more for the new iPads, they’re doing away with the Apple logo stickers?!? For an extra $50, maybe Apple will add them as an 'accessory'...," one person complained on X. What with no charger, and now no stickers, Apple is severely diminishing the unboxing experience. "They’ve taken everything from us," one person lamented.

Apple just lost me as a customer.No more stickers! pic.twitter.com/xF7lq36fj0May 11, 2024

…end of an era. What have we become?May 9, 2024

Other Apple fans were moved to melancholy but recognised that the stickers were fairly pointless. "I absolutely hate this but to be honest i don’t think I’ve used a single Apple sticker in 17 years of buying Apple stuff," one person wrote.

This isn't a first. The Vision Pro came with no stickers despite costing $3,499, but that was an entirely new product line. People are used to getting stickers with their iPads. In fact, Apple has thrown in stickers with its main products since Apple II way back in 1977. Some products earlier this century came with colour-matched stickers.

Picked up some original Apple logo stickers. #vintageadvertising #Apple #vintage pic.twitter.com/VXnl5yYlBKJuly 16, 2023

But keep calm, sticker lovers; it's not quite the end. The company says that users who buy new iPad from Apple directly will be able to request stickers in store. They're not guaranteed though, as stores will have a "limited quantity" only. If the worse comes to the worst comes to the worst, you can print your own with the Apple logo.

Apple has already moved to reduce the environmental impact of its stickers, replacing the paper backing with wax paper. It's also reduced plastic packaging. Now it just needs to work on making its products more repairable if it truly wants to be able to claim to have an environmental policy.