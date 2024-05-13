So long Apple logo stickers

By
published

It's the end of an era.

You've probably heard that new Apple iPad Pro M4 is coming out this week. It's bigger, thinner and more powerful than ever. But there's one area in which it will be lacking compared to its M2-chipped 2022 predecessor. Stickers won't come as standard.

Yes, stickers. Until now, the world's biggest tech company followed the rather quaint tradition of including stickers of its logo in the box with most of its major products. It's something several tech companies do in a bid for some free advertising, but it always seemed a bit pointless to me. The product already has a logo on it, so what do you do? Use them to disguise your non-Apple products to avoid the shame? But the lack of stickers with the new tablets is the second-biggest controversy of the launch after that iPad Pro advert.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

