Apple Prime Day deals: Huge price cuts on iPads, MacBooks and more

The Apple Prime Day deals have been pouring in all day, and we're pleased to report there are some seriously impressive discounts on Apple products to be had. From cheap iPads and MacBooks, to huge discounts on AirPods and new iMacs, right now you can save a packet on these popular items.

Here we've curated the very best Apple Prime Day deals all in one place, which are organised into sections to help you quickly find offers on the devices you're interested in.

The best Apple Prime Day deals

Apple Prime Day iPad deals

The official Apple Prime Day may only be a few days away now but there already are some pretty decent iPad deals to be had. Below you can see the best bargains we've found on iPads at the moment.

Best Apple iPad deals: US

Apple iPad (2020): £329 $299 at Amazon

Save $30: The entry-level iPad is already Apple's most affordable tablet, so throw in another $30 off and you've got a total bargain. But hurry, this isn't the first time this offer has come around on the 2020, 10.2-inch iPad with Wi-Fi and 32GB SSD often so grab one before they're gone.

View Deal

Apple iPad Mini (2018): $399 $335.98 at Amazon

Save $63: One of the best early Apple Prime Day deals we've seen drops the price of this top quality iPad Mini to less than $350. This 2018 model comes complete with Wi-Fi, 64GB of storage and Apple Pencil support.

View Deal

Apple iPad Pro (2020): $999 $949

Save $50: Ahead of Prime Day you can save $50 on a brand new 2020, 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi and 128GB storage. With Apple Pencil support and lightning fast A12Z processor, this is a bargain price for this top quality tablet.

View Deal

Apple Magic Keyboard: $349 $329.98 at Amazon

Save $19: Ok, so it's not technically an iPad, but it's a close companion. The ever popular Magic Keyboard is currently available with almost $20 off. Being that any Apple discounts on this item are rare, this is better than nothing, right?

View Deal

Best Apple iPad deals: UK

Apple iPad (2020): £329 £316.62 at Amazon

Save £12: It's fair to say that the retail price of the brand new iPad is a steal on it's own, so knock another £12 off and you've got a fantastic price on this brand new 2020, 10.2-inch model with Wi-Fi and 32GB of storage.

View Deal

Apple iPad (2020): £429 £405.39 at Amazon

Save £23: If you're looking for a slightly more roomy iPad, you can pay a bit extra and upgrade to the 128GB version here. Granted it's not the biggest saving, but being that this is a brand new device, over £20 off can't really be argued with.

View Deal

Apple iPad Air 3 (2018): £479 £406.80 at Amazon

Save £72: This lightning deal went live on Amazon earlier today and has been a big hit. Valid only for another few hours, don't miss the chance to get this brand new 10.5-inch iPad Air, with 64GB of memory (WiFi model) for just £407! DEAL ENDS: 13 October 23:59 (BST)

Apple iPad Air (2019): £629 £544.50 at Amazon

Save £84: If you're after an iPad Air with a bit more room, for a bit extra you can get this same model as above in space grey, only with a much more spacious 256GB SSD. Don't delay, each year these popular Prime Day deals sell out fast. DEAL ENDS: 14 October 2020 23:59 (BST)

View Deal

Apple iPad Mini (2018): £399 £378.04 at Amazon

Save £20: It might not be the latest version, but this 2018 iPad Mini with Wi-Fi, Apple Pencil support and 64GB of storage is still a top quality tablet. And at this price, we don't expect stocks to last long.

View Deal

Apple iPad Pro (2017): £769 £726.70 at Amazon

Save £42: If you're in the market for a new iPad Pro but aren't bothered about having the latest model, this 2017, 11-inch model with Wi-Fi and 128GB of storage is an incredible price ahead of Prime Day.

View Deal

Apple iPad Pro (2020): £1069 £1028.74 at Amazon

Save £58: We weren't expecting discounts on the 2020, 4th Gen iPad Pro, but just look at this! Over £50 off this 12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB version in space grey is a deal not to be missed – or one that will hang around for long!

View Deal

Apple Prime Day MacBook deals

A winning combination of style and substance, the MacBook Pro, in particular, is a dream purchase for many creatives. But it doesn't come cheap, so if there's an Apple Prime Day deal to be had, it's well worth looking into. Here are the best early Prime Day MacBook deals available now.

Apple MacBook Air (2020): $1,299 $1,199.99 at Amazon

Save $99: A top early Prime Day deal, right now you can get this brans new 2020, 13-inch MacBook Air with 8GB RAM and 512GB of storage with a whopping almost $100 off. Bargain.

View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro (2019): $2,399 $2,099 at Amazon

Save $300: If you're on the hunt for a new MacBook Pro, this is a fantastic price for the 16-inch, 2019 MacBook Pro. This model has a ton of power, with a Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage under the hood, it can handle complex tasks with ease.



View Deal

Apple MacBook Air (2020): £999 £949 at Amazon

Save £50: Early Amazon Prime Day deals are seeing some of this year's devices with decent discounts, including £50 off this 2020 13-inch MacBook Air with Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD.

View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro (2020): £1,499 £1,442 at Amazon

Save £57: One of the best early Prime Day deals so far sees this 2020, 13-inch MacBook Pro with 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD and Magic Keyboard with £50 off. A deal not to be missed!

View Deal

Apple APrime Day Apple Watch deals

Finding a discount on an Apple Pencil, both 1st and 2nd generation, is rare. We were hoping the Apple Prime Day deals would deliver but up to this point, we've not seen any deals worth sharing. Thankfully, other retailers are having sales right now, which includes a modest saving...

Apple Pencil (1st gen): £99 £89 at Currys

Save £10: Ok, so it's not exactly a huge discount in the grand scheme of things, but when it comes to the Apple Pencil, anything is better than nothing. Head over to Currys to save a tenner on the first gen Pencil now.

Apple Amazon Prime Day Apple Watch deals

The current model is the Apple Watch 6, so we're expecting some significant deals on older Apple Watches, in particular the Apple Watch 5 and Apple Watch 3, which remain very desirable purchases even if they're not the latest model. The early Amazon Prime Day Apple Watch deals are quite sparse – find the best offers to date below.

Apple Watch Series 3: £409 £342.19 at Amazon

Save £66: Despite being a couple of years old now, the Apple Watch 3 is still considered as one of the best models. It might seem a bit pricey, but it's actually a fantastic price for this 42mm, space grey aluminium case with black sport band, GPS and Cellular version.

View Deal

Apple Amazon Prime Day AirPods deals

Apple's AirPods are super-fashionable and popular right now, and perhaps because of this we haven't see huge Apple Amazon Prime Day discounts in the past. But we have still seen some reductions, typically around £20/£20, which is still a saving that's worth looking out for.

To put that in perspective, the standard AirPods normally cost $159/£159 without a charging case or $199/£199 with a charging case, while the AirPods Pro cost $249/£249. The biggest discounts usually come on the cheapest AirPods (those without the wireless charging case). Having said that, nothing is certain and it's well worth looking out for Apple Amazon Prime Day discounts in 2020, even if you're looking for the top end model.

Meanwhile if you want to buy some AirPods right now, check out today's best deals, listed below.

Apple AirPods with charging case: £159.99 £129.99 at Amazon

Save £30: These Apple AirPods with wired charging case are already reduced by a whopping £30! We don't expect to see them much cheaper than that, so grab these before they're gone!

View Deal

Apple Airpods with wireless charging case: £199 £158 at Amazon

Save £41: For a little bit of extra cash, you can get some AirPods with a wireless charging case, which delivers more than 24 hours of battery life. This is a fantastic price, so hurry before they're all gone.

View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: £249 £219 at Amazon

Save £30: If you want the latest version of Apple's AirPods, this AirPods Pro deals is the best one around. The updated design includes active noise cancellation for immersive sound, are sweat and water resistant and include three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customisable fit.

View Deal

Apple Amazon Prime Day iMac deals

The iMac is a big, beautiful powerhouse of a PC that is perfect for every creative's needs, and our pick for the best computer for graphic design. But you tend to get what you pay for, and with iMacs you pay a lot. That said, there are already some cracking discounts to be had – even on the brand new 2020 iMac too.

The best iMac deals: US

Apple iMac (2020): $1,799.99 $1,699.93 at Amazon

Save $99: In a surprising turn of events, the 2020 Apple iMac is seeing some impressive discounts. Right now Amazon has this 2020, 27-inch iMac with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage and 5K retina display reduced by almost $100!

View Deal

The best iMac deals: UK

Apple iMac (2020): £1,799 £1,668.91 at Amazon

Save £130: Released just months ago, this amazing early Apple Prime Day offer sees a huge £130 knocked off the price of this 2020, 27-inch iMac with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage and 5K retina display.

View Deal

Apple iMac (2020): £1,999 £1,930 at Amazon

Save £69: If you need a desktop with a little more room, you can pay a little extra for the same model as above, only with slightly more power, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD of storage.

Apple iMac (2017): £1,449 £1,289.97 at Amazon

Save £159: This 8th gen iMac may be a few years old now, but it's still a powerhouse, capable of handling complex tasks. This model comes complete with 21.5-Inch retina 4K Display, Intel Core i5 Processor and 1TB SSD storage – all for under £1,300!

View Deal

