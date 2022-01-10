Act now: this Apple Watch 3 deal brings price to record low

The new year has brought few genuine deals on Apple Watches, apart from this zinger. Get the 38mm, GPS Apple Watch Series 3 over at Walmart and save $110 off – bringing the price down from $279 to just $169. That's the best deal we've seen on the smart watch for a while (including the Christmas sales).

The Apple Watch Series 3 first came our in 2017, and though it doesn't feature the latest tech found on the Apple Watch Series 7, it still represents fantastic value for money. You can use it to pay for things, go swimming with it on, track all sorts of activities with it, including your sleep, and it'll keep an eye on your heart's health too.

If you want a later model at a great price, check out our page on the best Apple Watch Series 6 prices, or if you've missed this deal (we expect it will go fast), be sure to check out our page dedicated to the best Apple Watch series 3 prices.

The best Apple Watch Series 3 deal: US

Apple Watch 3 (GPS, 38mm): $199 Apple Watch 3 (GPS, 38mm): $199 $109 at Walmart

Save $90: Get the fantastic Appel Watch Series 3 with a massive $90 saving right now over at Walmart. It's the best reduction in price that we've seen on the watch so far.



The best Apple Watch Series 3 deal: UK

Apple Watch 3 (GPS, 38mm): £199 Apple Watch 3 (GPS, 38mm): £199 £165 at Amazon

Save £30: In the UK the deal isn' as big, but it's still solid. Save £30 on the 38mm GPS model of the Apple Watch Series 3, this time in space grey.



If you're not in the UK or US, or looking for a different Apple Watch series, here are the best deals in your area:

