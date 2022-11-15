We weren't expecting a Black Friday deal on the Apple Watch 8 so soon

We were not expecting this. The Apple Watch Series 8 only got released (alongside the Apple Watch Ultra) in September of this year, and what with Black Friday a week and a half away, the last thing we were expecting to see was a decent price reduction on the new model. But over at Amazon, you can get the Apple Watch 8, GPS, 41mm, down from $399 to $349, saving you $50 (opens in new tab).

Want the bigger 45mm model? That's also got $50 off, bringing it down from $429 to $379 (opens in new tab). And we also detail the current best detail on the GPS + Cellular 41mm model below too. Why are we so excited about this? Well, head over to our hands-on Apple Watch Serirs 8 review to find out why we like it so much. But really it's because we were not expecting any discounts on the Apple Watch Series 8 this Black Friday period. so a solid $50 off is well worth shouting about.

Keep on top of all the best Apple Watch Series 7 prices available, or if you want the latest release, this page pulls in all the best Apple Watch Series 8 prices there are. For all other things Apple, head over to our Apple Black Friday 2022 page.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm): $399 $349 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50: Want the latest wrist wear? Currently the newest Apple Watch is having a $50 discount over at Amazon. This is on the 'smaller' 41mm (it's still a fine size), and brings the new 8 to its lowest price, since being released in September 2022. Great deal. This deal is on various colour models.



(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 45mm): $429 $379 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50: At the time of writing, this is the best deal in teh larger 45mm Series 8 watch. Now remember, this is on the GPS-only model, but still, for an Apple product that only came out two months ago, we won't sniff at $50 off!



(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 8 (GPS + Cellular 41mm): $499 $449 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50: If you want the latest Apple Watch with both GPC and Cellular (internet), in the 41mm model size, this is currently the only deal on the table. We'll be updating this page as new deals come out, but right now, this is the one.



If you're still eager for more Apple deals, go straight to our Apple Black Friday 2022 page, which has details of discounts across a range of devices.

