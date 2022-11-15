We weren't expecting a Black Friday deal on the Apple Watch 8 so soon

By Beren Neale
published

It was only just released, but already has $50 off the 41mm and 45mm models.

The Apple Watch Series 8 on a blue background with the text 'lowest price'.
(Image credit: Future/Apple)

We were not expecting this. The Apple Watch Series 8 only got released (alongside the Apple Watch Ultra) in September of this year, and what with Black Friday a week and a half away, the last thing we were expecting to see was a decent price reduction on the new model. But over at Amazon, you can get the Apple Watch 8, GPS, 41mm, down from $399 to $349, saving you $50 (opens in new tab)

Want the bigger 45mm model? That's also got $50 off, bringing it down from $429 to $379 (opens in new tab). And we also detail the current best detail on the GPS + Cellular 41mm model below too. Why are we so excited about this? Well, head over to our hands-on Apple Watch Serirs 8 review to find out why we like it so much. But really it's because we were not expecting any discounts on the Apple Watch Series 8 this Black Friday period. so a solid $50 off is well worth shouting about. 

Keep on top of all the best Apple Watch Series 7 prices available, or if you want the latest release, this page pulls in all the best Apple Watch Series 8 prices there are. For all other things Apple, head over to our Apple Black Friday 2022 page. 

Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm): $399 (opens in new tab)

Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm): $399 $349 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $50: Want the latest wrist wear? Currently the newest Apple Watch is having a $50 discount over at Amazon. This is on the 'smaller' 41mm (it's still a fine size), and brings the new 8 to its lowest price, since being released in September 2022. Great deal. This deal is on various colour models.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 45mm): $429 (opens in new tab)

Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 45mm): $429 $379 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $50: At the time of writing, this is the best deal in teh larger 45mm Series 8 watch. Now remember, this is on the GPS-only model, but still, for an Apple product that only came out two months ago, we won't sniff at $50 off!

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Apple Watch 8 (GPS + Cellular 41mm): $499 (opens in new tab)

Apple Watch 8 (GPS + Cellular 41mm): $499 $449 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $50: If you want the latest Apple Watch with both GPC and Cellular (internet), in the 41mm model size, this is currently the only deal on the table. We'll be updating this page as new deals come out, but right now, this is the one.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

If you're still eager for more Apple deals, go straight to our Apple Black Friday 2022 page, which has details of discounts across a range of devices. 

Related articles: 

Beren Neale
Beren Neale
Deals Editor

Beren has worked on creative tech magazines and websites at Future Publishing for 13 years. He started this journey as Staff Writer on the digital art magazine ImagineFX, and in 2012 found himself bridging the magazine/website divide as Commissioning Editor on the newly launched Creative Bloq. Since then he took the editor role on ImagineFX, was Launch Editor of the fine art magazine Paint & Draw, moved to Canon Pro Europe website as Deputy Editor, and then edited the graphic design magazine Computer Arts. In 2020 he moved back to Creative Bloq, the biggest global art and design website, and as Deals Editor has applied his expertise in creative tech to help digital creatives get the best deals on the kit that they need and love. Outside of work, Beren is an avid rock climber and music nut. 

Related articles