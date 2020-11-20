Apple Watch Black Friday deals: Apple Watch Series 5 drops to under £400!

Black Friday has started a week early over at Amazon, as the company has released some fantastic deals today. Some of the most exciting discounts are on Apple Watches, which we don't often see for knock-down prices. So we were particularly excited to see up to 23% off the Apple Watch Series 5.

Apple has only just announced the Apple Watch Series 6, so the Series 5 is the very next best thing. It has enhanced health features, including electrical and optical heart sensors, and a sleek Always-On Retina screen. Add that to integrated Apple Music, countless fitness apps as well as Apple Pay, and you'll barely need your phone anymore.

Check out all the top deals from Amazon below. They're all on the Series 5 GPS and Cellular Watch, but vary in terms of size (40/44mm) and colour. For more top Apple deals, see our Apple Black Friday roundup post.

Apple Watch Series 5: £499 £386 at Amazon

Save £112: This top 40mm watch in Gold with a pink sport band was already reduced to £429, so we were delighted to see an extra £43 shaved off the price this Black Friday (or pre-Black Friday, at least). The same deal is available on the space grey/black version, too. DEAL ENDS 11.59pm (GMT) 30 November



Apple Watch Series 5: £499 £404 at Amazon

Save £94: There's almost £100 off the 40mm Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS and Cellular) in silver with a white sports band when you buy it today from Amazon. If you're wanting to get fit over winter, or just to make calls from your Watch, this could be the device for you. DEAL ENDS 11.59pm (GMT) 30 November

Apple Watch Series 5: £799 £719 at Amazon

Save £80: If you want a slightly bigger watch, then there's also a Black Friday Apple Watch deal going on this 44mm stainless steel case with Milanese loop. You can also get a similar saving on the Gold version of this Apple Watch Series 5. DEAL ENDS 11.59pm (GMT) 30 November

Apple Watch Series 5: £529 £413 at Amazon

Save £115: You can save big on the 44mm version of the Gold Apple Watch with pink sports band. This fun and stylish Apple Watch is super-practical, too, as you can use apps, measure your heart rate and more from its simple-to-use interface. DEAL ENDS 11.59pm (GMT) 30 November



Apple Watch Series 5: £699 £549 at Amazon

Save £150: If you like to keep things simple, then you might want to opt for the Apple Watch Series 5 in its 40mm Space Black stainless steel case with a black sports band iteration. And when it looks this good and does so much, at this price, why wouldn't you? DEAL ENDS 11.59pm (GMT) 30 November

For more Apple Watches in your region, see our dedicated price checker below. You can also check out our Apple Watch deals post.

Today's best Apple Watch 5 and Apple Watch 5 GPS deals APPLE Watch Series 5 Silver... eBay £299.99 View Deal Deal ends Mon, 30 Nov Reduced Price APPLE Watch Series 5 - Space... Currys PC World £429 £359 View Deal Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS,... Amazon Prime £399 View Deal Low Stock Apple Watch Series 5 GPS,... Watch Shop £429 View Deal Show More Deals

