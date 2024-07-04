Delightful Mac app makes emptying the trash fun

News
By
published

Some bugs are better than others.

Bananabin
(Image credit: Bananabin)

If you're anything like this writer, you probably don't empty your trash very often. Digital trash, that is – spare me your judgement. Remembering to clear the computer clutter doesn't tend to come easily, but with the help of this delightful Mac app, it just might. 

There are a couple of reasons why it's prudent to delete things properly. Firstly, there's the obvious question of computer storage – as long as stuff's in the trash, it's still taking up space. And then there's the difficulty of finding a particular file among hundreds (or even, whisper it, thousands). But if a bunch of digital flies were buzzing around my bin, I'd empty it much more often. (Need a laptop with a ton of storage? Check out the best MacBook Pro deals.)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

Related articles