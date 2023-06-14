Barbie Oppenheimer poster mashups are my new favourite thing

July 21 is going to be a big day for film fans, with not one but two hugely anticipated releases dropping on the same day. And while both feature an all-star cast, big-name directors and a single-world title named after their protagonists, aesthetically they couldn't be more different

Yep, Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer are both landing on July 21, leaving cinema fans wondering just how they're going to manage a swift outfit change between screenings. The simultaneous release has also led to some pretty hilarious concepts imagining the crossover we didn't know we needed (and probably don't). They make those Barbie poster memes look positively sensible.

never thought that 5 boys would be better at designing a joke poster for july 21st than designing a powerpoint presentation for a college assignment#Barbie #Oppenheimer #Barbenheimer pic.twitter.com/3ldzevzM2JJune 11, 2023 See more

Found out #Barbie & #Oppenheimer were coming out on the same day… had to go to @midjourney_ai to make a poster for the double feature pic.twitter.com/QM8FfzVysxJune 7, 2023 See more

BRUTAL el nuevo póster de BossLogic de 'Barbie' 💅 y 'Oppenheimer' 💣. Ambas películas llegarán el 21 de julio de este año. pic.twitter.com/X8UBxjlxCuApril 17, 2023 See more

New Barbie Oppenheimer poster just dropped!!! pic.twitter.com/uAGXeSJesaDecember 16, 2022 See more

It's certainly been a good year so far for TV and movie posters, with the likes of those awesome John Wick 4 designs wowing fans. We've seen a few shockers, though – looking at you, Ant-Man 3.