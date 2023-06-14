Barbie Oppenheimer poster mashups are my new favourite thing

This movie definitely wouldn't bomb.

July 21 is going to be a big day for film fans, with not one but two hugely anticipated releases dropping on the same day. And while both feature an all-star cast, big-name directors and a single-world title named after their protagonists, aesthetically they couldn't be more different

Yep, Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer are both landing on July 21, leaving cinema fans wondering just how they're going to manage a swift outfit change between screenings. The simultaneous release has also led to some pretty hilarious concepts imagining the crossover we didn't know we needed (and probably don't). They make those Barbie poster memes look positively sensible.

It's certainly been a good year so far for TV and movie posters, with the likes of those awesome John Wick 4 designs wowing fans. We've seen a few shockers, though – looking at you, Ant-Man 3.

