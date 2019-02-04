Become a game designer with this bundle

Want to learn how to design games, rather than just building them? The 2019 Game Dev & Design Mega Mastery Bundle can be yours for $39. You'll learn all about video game art, you'll create a clone of a viral game for practice, and you'll pick up Unity 5, a powerful game design tool.

You'll even get the hang of 3D modelling software, an important skill to have under your belt when you launch a career in game design. For some hands-on experience, you'll finally create your very own trivia, platformer, and first-person shooter game with the help of Unity 3D.

The 2019 Game Dev & Design Mega Mastery Bundle can be yours for just $39.

