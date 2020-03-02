Become a web developer by learning from the pros

Learning how to code may not be as daunting or complicated as you might think. Start making your career goals a reality and master the ins and outs of coding with The 2020 Learn to Code Full Stack Developer Certification Bundle, now only $38.99.

With nine courses and over 450 lessons, this master bundle will teach you everything you need to take your web developer skills to new heights. Taught by top-tier industry instructors, the guided lectures will lead you through everything from fundamental concepts to complex HTML programming. Lifetime access to all the courses allows you to come back and visit each idea whenever you need extra help. Whatever your level of expertise, you're bound to learn new tips and tricks that make a successful web developer and build on your skills to start making the big bucks. And once you've got the knowledge, you can start to utilise our pick of the best web design tools.

Receive over 50 hours of instruction

Lessons in Python, Microsoft SQL Server, MySQL, PHP, C#, and more will teach you the differences in each program and how to conquer each one in the most comprehensive manner. You'll capture how to know the difference between query languages and databases, create advanced database tables, write clean code that will make your work more readable, learn to debug any code to find and fix bugs, and so much more. With 50+ hours of instruction, you'll soon be on your way to earning your certification upon completion, a valuable asset to add to your portfolio that will give you an edge over the competition.

Access to The 2020 Learn to Code Full Stack Developer Certification Bundle is valued at almost $2,000. For a limited time, this bundle is price-slashed to only $38.99, a saving of 97%. With all the content available 24/7, you'll be able to effortlessly finesse your coding skills and start up a prosperous career in web development.

Read more: