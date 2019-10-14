The best graphic design jobs in October 2019

Is it time you found a new graphic design job? If so, you'll want to find out what exciting opportunities are around. We've partnered with Lovedesignjobs to handpick the very best new graphic design jobs and bring them to you on a plate.

You might want to stay close to home, or have an adventure elsewhere. Either way, we've got the hottest new job opportunities in the UK, USA and worldwide for you to explore. We will keep adding the newest graphic design jobs as soon as they become live, so if you don't find your perfect new career straight away, keep checking back to make sure you don't miss out.

If you're looking for a brand new challenge, head over to our new design jobs, art jobs and web design jobs boards, which have lots of active job listings from awesome employers just waiting for you to apply.

Graphic design jobs: US

Graphic Designer

Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Salary: DOE

A contract Graphic DesignerVirtual is needed immediately at Tech Gurus, Inc.. The ideal candidate will be responsible for providing creative services for branding, marketing, technical document writing and graphic design. The Graphic Designer role involves developing and designing work products/deliverables (PowerPoint Visio Word PDF etc).

Art Director

Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX Salary: $45000 - $60000 plus benefits

An Art Director is needed by a well-established and resourced company. The role will involve collaboration with the design team (and working directly with a Creative Director and Head of Marketing). The team provides the best tools for large clients to advertise and maximize their marketing potential. Between two and four years of Art Director experience is required.

Senior Graphic Designer

Location: Manhattan, NY

Manhattan, NY Salary: DOE

One of the high-end fashion brands is looking to grow its creative team by adding talented and passionate designers who are passionate about the fashion industry. Are you interested in the fashion industry? Do you keep up-to-date with current trends? If so, this might be one for you. Under the supervision of the Marketing manager, the Senior Designer will help complete and execute digital and print projects that promote and market this high end brand.

The Senior Designer must have high proficiency with print (presentations, mock-ups, catalogues) and digital (e-mail, social media, and web) design. This designer is an essential part of the Marketing and Design department and will play a huge role in the future of the brand.

Art Director

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA Salary: DOE

Do you want to become an integral part of a creative team? This entry-level Art Director position is a great opportunity to do just that. You will have a versatile portfolio and a can-do attitude. You will put your skills to the test in this invigorating role – art directing a cross-functional design team. This role is highly executional: work on a variety of design projects including print assets, digital assets, presentations, marketing collateral and other materials as needed.

Video Editor/Motion Graphics Artist

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Salary: DOE

Video Editor/Motion Graphics Artist is needed by Psych Hub, an online platform hosting engaging education about mental health, substance use, and suicide prevention. You must have a minimum of 3 years experience in video editing and 2D motion graphics design; 3D design and videography experience is a plus. Reporting to the Video Producer, the Editor/Motion Graphics artist will be editing and designing content to support all business objectives. You should be a highly organised, creative, and proactive individual who is adept at video editing and motion graphics design.

Motion Graphic Designer

Location: San Francisco, CA

San Francisco, CA Salary: DOE

A motivated Motion Graphics Designer is needed by Kongregate, a leading game publisher. The ideal candidate will have the ability to create broad array of video content and static assets for the game across its mobile portfolio. You'll be working with a variety of existing art assets, in different file formats, and then transforming them into dynamic, compelling marketing creatives.

You will create everything from video trailers, playable ads, static advertisements, animated gifs, and mobile store assets. You will need to be able to take direction, as well as feedback, and make the adjustments that meet the creative needs of the company as well as maintain a high level of quality.

Casino Gaming Technical Graphic Designer

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Salary: $60,000 - $110,000 (Eligible for 25 per cent bonus paid quarterly) + benefits

A casino game development studio based in Las Vegas is looking for someone to support game development team in the creation and implementation of art assets for mobile video slot applications. The right candidate will have at least five years professional experience creating 2D and 3D animation or motion graphics for videogames, prepress, television, film or casino gaming applications.

Graphic design jobs: UK

Lecturer in Motion Graphics and Animation

Location: Dartford, Kent

Dartford, Kent Salary: £30,280 - £37,251

North Kent College requires a suitability qualified, experienced and passionate individual to join the team within the Arts & Creative Industries curriculum area as a Lecturer in Motion Graphics and Animation. The postholder will prepare, teach and assess at Levels 2, 3 and 4 and will have specialist knowledge of and, ideally, professional experience within Motion Graphics & Animation. You'll possess relevant vocational qualifications, and knowledge of website design/setup and 2D animation would be advantageous.

Graphic Designer

Location: Farnham, Surrey

Farnham, Surrey Salary: Competitive

Expanding family owned group of 16 garden centres, Squire's, is located in the West London/Surrey area. The successful candidate will manage the creative, production and delivery of POS to the garden centres and café bars. There is a high level of artworking in both roles but a chance to be creative too! Approximately 75 per cent of this role is dedicated to print design and production of signage, POS, advertisements, leaflets and magazines for the group. You'll excel if you are an enthusiastic, well organised team player who enjoys working at a fast pace and able to meet tight deadlines.

Intern or Junior Graphic Designer

Location: City of London

City of London Salary: up to £22,000

You will be involved in designing and delivering external and internal marketing material for over 25 brands, working with one of the biggest recruitment groups in the UK. Reporting to the Senior Graphic Designer, you will work across a number of areas within the design team. Tasks range from image sourcing, liaising with internal stakeholders, helping to design, produce and update marketing materials for both print and digital as well as contributing ideas throughout the entire design process and assisting on briefs from initial concept to completion.

Art Director/Senior Video Designer: Video Department

Location: London, UK

London, UK Salary: £44,000 - £59,000

A hands-on Art Director/Senior Video Designer is needed by 59 Productions – a world-leader in designer and deliverer of large-scale video and animation. The ideal candidate can take projects from brief through to production, and needs to be able to conceive and present a clear and inspiring design response, and then lead a creative team through the complex process of production and delivery.

You will see your work presented on a world stage, often at huge scale and amidst a blaze of international publicity. It is a job that will reward the most talented, ambitious and dedicated artist with international exposure for their work of outstanding quality.

Intern or Junior Graphic Designer

Location: City of London

City of London Salary: £22,000

An Intern or Junior Graphic Designer is needed by one of the biggest recruitment groups in the UK. You should be a graduate or have one year of experience. You'll be involved in designing and delivering external and internal marketing material for over 25 brands. Applicants must be able to supply a portfolio demonstrating creativity and strong visual design skills across both web and print.

Junior Graphic Designer/Artworker (temporary)

Location: Leeds, West Yorkshire

Leeds, West Yorkshire Salary: £18,000 - £23,000 DOE

A large format and signage company is seeking a Junior Graphic Designer/Artworker. Do you have previous experience within large format/ signage? Or simply looking for a new challenge, working for an exciting company? If so, apply now.

Motion Graphics Designer

Location: Cambridgeshire

Cambridgeshire Salary: £22,000 - £26,000

A highly talented mid-level animator/motion graphics designer is needed to join the creative team at a video production agency that produces film, animation and motion graphics for great clients across the UK. The ideal candidate will have experience working across many different commercial projects, with a showreel that demonstrates a variety of styles. The candidate will be required to work on a variety of projects from conception to final delivery. If you’re looking for a role with almost complete creative freedom then this is for you.

Head of Creative

Location: Bournemouth, Dorest

Bournemouth, Dorest Salary: DOE

A Head of Creative is sought by Affordable Housing and Healthcare Group. The role will shape the creative output from the full service in-house collaborative sales and marketing team. The right candidate will be responsible for developing and delivering the creative strategies across the group.

Motion Designer and Video Editor

Location: London, UK

London, UK Salary: £35,000 to £38,000

One of London's top creative agencies is hiring. The right candidate needs at least four years’ experience working in motion design and editing and have a proven knowledge of Adobe Premium Pro, After Effects and Adobe CC. The role will be working across a number of Beauty, Electronic & FMCG clients, plus supporting the wider team on sporting sponsorship projects.

Graphic Designer/3D Modelling/AutoCad

Location: Leeds, UK

Leeds, UK Salary: £15000-£25000 plus benefits

A Graphic Designer with 3D modelling and AutoCad skills is needed to work within a 3D visualisations department in Leeds. The role involves surveying golf courses throughout the UK, Ireland and Germany (training will be provided), and produce accurate 2D artwork of the layout of the golf course. You will have the aid of aerial imagery. You'll need to 3D model the course layout including clubhouse and furniture i.e. trees, shrubs, flowers, features. As well as this, you will need to build and maintain relationships with golf course managers and secretaries. An added bonus is that you will have access to free golf all over the UK and Ireland.

Graphic design jobs: Rest of the world

Keep checking back for more job opportunities around the world.

