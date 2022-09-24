Save $200 with the best iPad Pro 12.9 we've seen yet

Maybe it's due to rumours of new iPad Pros coming soon, but right now Amazon has a series of iPad Pro 12.9 deals that take last year's powerful M1-chipped tablet down to the lowest price we've ever seen for the starting configurations. The 128GB WiFi iPad Pro 12.9 is reduced from $1,099 to $899.99 (opens in new tab), a saving of $199.

Need more storage space? Well, there's $199 off the 256GB (opens in new tab) and 512GB (opens in new tab) versions too, again taking them down to record low prices ($999.99 and $1,199.99). Until now we've only ever seen savings this big on the more expensive 1TB and 2TB configurations of the device. The biggest previous discount we've seen on the entry-level 128GB was $140 off back in April.

While there are rumours that Apple may release new 2022 iPad Pros in the next few months, nothing's been confirmed. We don't have the date for an Apple event and we have no confirmed details on specs. So for now, the 2021 M1 iPad Pro 12.9 remains the best iPad there is, with outstanding performance. It's also the only iPad to boast a Liquid Retina XDR screen for improved contrast and brightness, making it a glorious tablet for creative work on the go or even to replace a laptop (read our full iPad Pro 12.9-inch (M1, 2021) review for all the details).

Today's best iPad Pro 12.9 deal in the US – record low price

(opens in new tab) iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 2021) WiFi: from $1,099.99 $899,99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $199.01: This is the lowest price we've seen yet on the stunning 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro – Apple's best tablet. The $199 saving is available across the first three storage configurations (128GB, 256GB or 512GB), so just click through to choose the size you want. Hurry; we don't expect this will last long.

(opens in new tab) iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 2021) WiFI + cellular: from $1,299 $1,099,99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $199.01: If you want cellular connectivity as well as WiFi, this record saving covers you there too, although this time the $199.01 discount is available only on the 128GB and 256GB storage configurations. But if you need a huge amount of storage, there's also a massive $350 off the 2TB configuration (opens in new tab).

Today's best iPad Pro 12.9 deal in the UK

(opens in new tab) iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 2021): £999 £959 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £40: Unfortunately, there's not such a big saving in the UK. Amazon's been offering £40 off the entry-level iPad Pro 12.9 configuration for some time, but it's still better than paying full price. There are slightly bigger discounts on the higher configurations, going up to £150 off the 2TB cellular version.



Wondering where the 2021 iPad Pro 12.9 fits into the iPad family? Take a look at our iPad generations list, and if you're not in the US, see our regularly updated roundup of the best iPad Pro 12.9 prices or check the list below. And with rumours about that Amazon may run a fall event, make sure you're following our guide to Apple Prime Day deals.

Related articles: