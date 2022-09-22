Looks like Apple's new iPad Pro models were just leaked by Logitech

By Daniel Piper
published

Could they be coming next month?

two iPad Pros with keyboard on a black background
(Image credit: Apple)

The Apple September event is pretty much a given these days, and as expected, we were introduced to a bunch of new iPhone and Apple Watch models this month. Less guaranteed is an event in October or November – but if it does happen, Logitech may have just accidentally revealed what we can expect to see.

The Logitech Crayon is our best Apple Pencil alternative, thanks to its cheap price and wide feature set and wide compatibility. In fact, the latter is so impressive that it appears to be compatible with two iPads that don't even exist. Either that, or someone at Logitech has accidentally updated the Crayon's official product page early.

Screenshot of the Logitech Crayon product page

Spot the unreleased iPad models... (Image credit: Logitech)

Eagle-eyed Apple fans noticed that the Logitech Crayon was briefly listed on the Logitech website (opens in new tab) as being compatible with a 6th-generation iPad Pro 11-inch, and 4th generation iPad Pro 12.9-inch – neither of which have yet been released. The update was swiftly deleted, but when it comes to rumours and leaks, Apple fans never forget.

Rumours of an October Apple event have been gathering pace lately, and the strategy would tie in with the last two years. In October 2021 the company revealed the 2021 MacBook Pro, and in 2020 we were given an Apple event in September, October and November – mainly thanks to coronavirus-related supply chain issues.

And with the iPad Pro last updated in spring 2021, it seems one of the most likely candidates for an update. So what can creatives look forward to? Rumour has it Apple is working on ways to bring an OLED display to the iPad, which could offer ever brighter colours and sharper contrast than the 12.9-inch model's current mini-LED display. On the weirder side, we've heard wireless charging could hit the iPad Pro line up this year, although we've no idea how that would actually work.

Read more:

