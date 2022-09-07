The best iPad mini 6 cases in 2022

Owning one of the best iPad mini 6 cases will help you keep your compact tablet safe as well as making it more personal to you. It's important to take good care of your tech - especially when it's as small as the iPad Mini! Whilst the small design makes it a great, portable device to own, the size puts it at a higher risk of damage or wear and tear. So grabbing yourself a case should definitely be a priority to keep it safe.

We've compiled the best iPad Mini 6 cases for a variation of budgets and needs. We take a look at how each pick protects your device as well as value for money. If you're not sure whether to invest in the iPad Mini 6, we tested it in depth in our iPad mini (6th Gen) review and found it to be a vast improvement on prior models with Apple Pencil 2 support and a larger display. For info on all the iPads, see our guide to iPad generations, and check out our iPad vs iPad mini comparison guide too.

Still yet to purchase a new tablet? We have a regularly updated guide to the best iPad mini prices if you're looking for a deal. That being said, let's take a look at the best iPad Mini 6 cases right now.

The best iPad mini 6 cases you can buy today

(Image credit: Apple)

01. Apple Smart Folio The best iPad mini 6 case all round. Specifications Materials: Polyurethane Colours: English Lavender. Dark Cherry, Electric Orange, White, Black Weight: 100g Today's Best Deals View at Currys (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Perfect fit + Great look and feel Reasons to avoid - No edge protection

Apple's own Smart Folio is the best all-round iPad mini 6 case in terms of looks and function, the only major downside being the price tag. The heavyweight polyurethane seems durable and we found it to feel pleasant. Magnets clamp the case hard to your iPad mini, meaning there's no danger of it coming off accidentally.

The trifold cover also works well as a basic stand for your iPad mini 6 and can be relied upon to wake and sleep your mini when you open and close it. The lack of edge protection may be a concern for some (particularly if you foresee your iPad getting some rough treatment), but beyond that, there's nothing to dislike about this case; it does the job perfectly and based on our initial use should last for a long time.

(Image credit: JETech)

02. JETech Case The best budget iPad 6 mini case. Specifications Materials: Polyurethane Colours: Black Weight: 130g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great price + 360 degree drop protection + Pencil 2 compatible Reasons to avoid - It won't last forever

At a glance, you might not be able to tell this JETech Case apart from the official Apple Smart Folio. Get up close and you'll find that it does feel slightly cheaper. However, this case does have an advantage over Apple's own offering, there's corner protection to help keep your iPad mini 6 safe. Add to that the fact that this is much more affordable, and it's our clear choice as the next best option.

Even if the durability isn't up to much you could still get through five of these for the price of one Smart Folio. If you don't have the latest model and you're looking for the best iPad mini 5 case instead, you'll find that JETech also does great-value covers (available at Amazon) (opens in new tab) for most of the earlier iterations.

(Image credit: ESR)

03. ESR Magnetic Case Another of the best iPad mini 6 cases to keep your Apple Pencil safe. Specifications Materials: Polyurethane Colours: Black, Blue, Green, Grey, Rose Gold Weight: 130g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Does the job + Added Pencil protection + Great value Reasons to avoid - Relatively weak magnets

One of the great things about the iPad mini 6 is its Apple Pencil 2 support, and if you want to ensure that your Pencil's safe, this ESR Magnetic Case is an ideal and reasonably-priced option. Not only does it do all the things you'd expect from one of the best iPad mini cases (magnetic attachment, auto sleep and wake, doubles as a stand), it also has an additional magnetic clasp on the side, designed to hold your Pencil 2 in place while it's charging on the side of your iPad mini 6. The magnets aren't the strongest, but they'll do the job of keeping your iPad and Apple Pencil 2 safe for a reasonable price.

(Image credit: Torro)

04. TORRO Magnetic Case The most luxurious iPad mini 6 case. Specifications Materials: Leather Colours: Black, Dark Brown Weight: Not stated Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Premium feel + Pencil 2 clasp + Strong magnets Reasons to avoid - A pricier option

The iPad mini 6 is a lovely piece of kit, and if you want to give it an extra special feel with a premium case, then why not opt for leather? The Torro Magnetic Case is crafted from premium cowhide leather with a microfibre lining that prevents scratches. Like many of the best iPad mini cases, it can be used as a stand and its magnets will attach it firmly as well as waking and sleeping your mini as you open or close.

Like the ESR case above, it also features a magnetic clasp for keeping your Pencil 2 secure. And if you're after the best iPad mini 5 case with a touch of leather, there's a Torro option available for that on Amazon too (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Spigen)

05. Spigen Rugged Armor The best iPad mini 6 case for rugged protection. Specifications Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane Colours: Matte Black Weight: 117g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Plenty of protection + Slim profile + Pencil 2 support Reasons to avoid - No cover

For solid protection of your iPad mini 6, check out Spigen's Rugged Armor. This is the best iPad mini case for anyone who tends to be a bit clumsy with their tablets since it features air cushion technology that's we've found to act as an effective shock absorber if you drop your new mini.

Rather than attaching magnetically, this iPad mini 6 case fits around the device. It provides sound edge protection, but note that this option doesn't come with a cover and won't double as a stand. There is a slot for your Pencil 2, though. If your main priority is providing great protection from damage, this solution offers great value for your money.

(Image credit: Ztotop)

06. Ztotop Kids Case The best iPad mini 6 case for kids. Specifications Materials: Silicone, Rubber, Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Foam Colours: Blue Weight: 270g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Ideal for kids + Fun looks + Ample protection Reasons to avoid - Questionable longevity

The iPad mini 6 is a sturdy bit of tech and perfectly sized for smaller hands, but you'll doubtlessly want to give it some extra protection if you're letting the kids loose on it. The best iPad mini 6 case for children, and certainly the most fun, is the Ztotop Kids Case.

This chunky hunk of brightly-coloured plastic and foam comes complete with a screen protector, handle, strap and kickstand, and it even features a recessed holder for a Pencil 2. Versatile, cheap and properly protective, this is a must if you're getting an iPad mini 6 for the kids.

(Image credit: ESR)

07. ESR Clear Case The best iPad mini 6 case for transparent protection. Specifications Materials: Plastic Colours: Clear Weight: 59.6g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Yellowing-resistant + Drop protection + Pencil 2 support Reasons to avoid - No cover

If you don't want your iPad mini case to obscure your tablet's good looks, the ESR Clear Case offers a tough protective shell that still leaves mini's design completely visible. The Clear Case protects your mini with a hard back and soft, flexible frame, and it provides drop protection thanks to shock-absorbing corners and raised edges around the screen and cameras.

A thin side panel ensures that you can make full use of the Pencil 2's magnetic pairing and charging, and you don't need to worry about the Clear Case going grubby; its clear plastic back has been designed to resist yellowing.

(Image credit: MoKo)

08. MoKo Case The best iPad mini 6 designer case. Specifications Materials: Faux Leather, Thermoplastic Polyurethane Colours: Fragrant Flowers, Rose Gold Weight: Not stated Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Stand-out looks + Pencil 2 support + Drop protection

For something with bolder looks, this iPad mini 6 case from MoKo is a pretty option. With an attractive floral design, it has the standard trifold magnetic cover that'll wake and sleep your iPad mini, and it acts as a stand. On the back there's a translucent soft TPU shell that provides drop protection and won't obscure your mini's colour scheme or Apple logo. It has a slim side as well, so that you can attach and charge your Pencil 2. The iPad mini 6 already looks very fetching, but if you want to add a splash of colour, this is a great option.

(Image credit: ProCase)

09. ProCase Case with Cover for iPad Mini 5 The best iPad mini 5 case. Specifications Materials: Polyurethane Colours: Aqua, Black, Gray, Navy, Rose Gold, Teal Weight: 85.05g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Drop protection + Auto wake and sleep + Translucent back cover + Great value for money

Not upgraded to the iPad mini 6? If you're looking for the best iPad mini 5 case, you can't go far wrong with this ProCase cover. It comes in a range of colours at unbeatable prices and does everything you'd expect from the best iPad cases. There's a magnetic PU cover that'll wake and sleep your device, and a translucent frosted back cover that leaves the Apple logo visible and provides drop protection. This is a solid case of the iPad mini 5.

