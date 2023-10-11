Forget iPad, I'd rather get a Galaxy Tab S8+ and pay less

This Amazon Prime Day 2 you can get up to 39% off tablets from Samsung. The Samsung Galaxy Tab range are the best Android tablets around, mixing a high build quality with a fantastic stylus and crisp display. While the iPad continues to grab headlines, if you're after an alternative for less Samsung has the best tablets.

Usually you need to pay near-Apple prices for Samsung's Galaxy range due to their quality, and they regularly come highly recommended in our guide to the best tablets with a stylus. The best deal at the moment is last year's larger 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ for $899.99 $599.99, that's a 33% saving.

Below I've detailed the best Samsung deals, but there are more; right now Amazon has some great price-drops on Samsung, Google and Lenovo tablets. But scroll down for my picks of the best Samsung tablet discounts, these are as good as iPads work, art and streaming.

The best Amazon Prime Day 2 Samsung tablet deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+: $899.99 now $599.99

Save: 33% The Galaxy Tab S8+ released in 2022 and remains one of Samsung's most popular tablets. This one has a stunning 12.4-inch AMOLED display and comes with the impressive S Pen, one of the best Android stylus, making it an ideal Android tablet for digital art.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: $429.99 now $269.98

Save: 37% This older Galaxy Tab impressed at launch in 2020 due to the slim but robust design, extensive battery life and inclusion of the S Pen. It's good for streaming and online work, but as you'd expect the older tech can be sluggish. At under $300 though, it's a good buy.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: $679.99 now $429.99

Save: 37% Released in 2021 the Tab S7 FE sits between the two above; and has excellent battery life, display quality, audio fidelity and design. Once again the S Pen is a star. For a little extra I'd opt for the Tab S8+ (above) but at this price, the Tab S7 FE is recommended.

These are the deals for Samsung tablets I've found on Amazon but how specialist price tracking software will round up the best Prime Day 2 Samsung tablet offers from around the internet. Check below for the latest prices (though the Amazon ones above are the best at the time of writing).