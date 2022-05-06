The best optical illusions we've seen so far this year

Optical illusions; we can't get enough of them here at Creative Bloq, and it seems our readers can't either. Barely a week goes by without another mind-bending trick of the eye appearing on our radar, but some of them keep us looking for longer than others. So many in fact, that before we're even halfway through the year, a recap of the best optical illusions we've seen so far is well warranted.

From a double illusion with apparently changing and disappearing white dots to a rotating horse and what might just be the oldest optical illusion of all, below we've rounded up our favourites so far. Still want more? Then make sure you also check out our ultimate top 15 must-see optical illusions as well.

The white dot double optical illusion

This optical illusion is a double-whammy (Image credit: Lenstore)

Two optical illusions in one? Consider us impressed. This White dot illusion from contact lens supplier Lenstore can suck you in for hours if you're not careful. The gif shows a series of dots in a circle that can be made to either change colour or vanish completely depending on where you look.

Confused? Just choose one of the moving spots. To make the dots change colour, follow the light grey spot around the circle as it moves. After around 30 seconds, you're likely to see the rest of the dots turn a teal/green shade. To make all of the dots completely disappear, just stare at the cross in the centre of the circle for 30 seconds.

Thankfully, Lenstore has a nice scientific explanation for us to clear up what's happening here. It's something called the Troxler phenomenon, apparently, named after a Swiss. He found that the brain ignores visual scenes that remain static.

The rotating horse optical illusion

This showstopper is a sure contender for best optical illusion of the year, proving hugely popular when we first pointed it out back in March. The TikTok video from TrippyHub (a more appropriate name would be impossible) asks simply, 'What direction is the horse rotating?'.

Oh, such a simple question, but we're still trying to work out the answer two months later. Most people seem to see the horse turn both ways, first going in one direction and then changing, but some say they see it move only in one direction and one astonished Tiktokker even claimed they could "control which way it moves."

Perplexed? We certainly were, but it's effectively an equestrian adaptation of the spinning ballerina illusion, which WhatisPsychology says exploits something called bistable perception. "Due to the image’s lack of visual cues for depth, the ambiguous 2-dimensional figure can be seen from two different perspectives," it says. Fine, but we want to know what direction the horse is actually turning!

Super Illusion Brothers

スーパー錯視ブラザーズ pic.twitter.com/bLkFhBOCeUNovember 20, 2020 See more

Some of the best optical illusions we've been staring at this year are actually oldies, as in the case of this Twitter favourite from way way back in 2020. The gif – dubbed 'Super illusion brothers' – appears to depict a series of figures running and jumping off a set of steps. Only they aren't. The figures are actually completely still – and we've spent hours watching them to be very sure of that. They only appear to move because of the changing colours.

It's an ingenious trick that was shared by the prolific illusion artist @jagarikin on Twitter, it continues to blow minds today. It's a 'reverse-phi illusion', its creator says. According to Stanford University, that's a "basic effect" which means that "If a bright point appears at one position, and then reappears at a position shifted to the right, we tend to see a single object moving left to right."

Basic it might be, we're still amazed. And @jagarikin has plenty more mind frazzling optical illusions too, including these similarly stationary 'rotating' cubes.

The oldest optical illusion ever

From a golden oldie to an absolute antique. This one might be the oldest illusion ever. Most of the best optical illusions we've seen are all a bit of light-hearted fun that tell us something about how the eye and brain communicate (although there's no shortage of optical illusions that claim to be able to reveal all kinds of things about our personalities.

But this 16th-century optical illusion from the masterful painter Hans Holbein the Younger really does offer a more poignant reflection on life. The 1533 painting shows Jean de Dinteville, French ambassador to England, and his friend, Georges de Selve. But take a look from a certain angle, and an anamorphic skull appears right in the foreground, only revealing itself at a particular angle (see the video).

It's quite a clever trick but with a deeper story behind it, reminding us of the finite nature of our existence; that worldly possessions, money and status mean nothing because we're all destined to become nothing more than worm food in the end. And with that cheery thought, you'll probably now want to see our selection of the best animal optical illusions for a pick me up, or better still try making your own. See the best current prices on Adobe's Creative Cloud suite of apps below, so you can kit yourself out with the tools you need to start creating.

