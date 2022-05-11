Can you spot the faces in these beautiful optical illusions?

By published

Ukrainian artist wows the web.

Oleg Shupliak optical illusion
Details from two of Oleg Shupliak's optical illusions (Image credit: Oleg Shupliak)

We see plenty of optical illusions here at Creative Bloq, and it seems the internet's appetite for having its collective mind boggled and bent is stronger than ever. But it isn't every day that we see illusions as painterly as these.

Ukrainian artist Oleg Shupliak creates elegant paintings with faces hidden inside them – sometimes obviously, sometimes not so much. He's been creating works for over 30 years, and the internet can't get enough of them. (Looking for more inspiration? Check out the best optical illusions online.)  

Oleg Shupliak optical illusion

(Image credit: Oleg Shupliak)

"Oleg Shupliak’s optical illusions will compel you to stare at them for a long time, not because of how brilliantly they are created, but because what each illusion contains," reads the artist's official bio. Concealed within the beautiful surroundings of nature, hides a picture of a face. 

Indeed, at first glance, most of Shupliak’s illusions look like abstract depictions of faces. But look a little closer, and you'll see that you're actually looking at something else entirely, whether it's a landscape (above), or multiple bodies (below).

Oleg Shupliak optical illusion

(Image credit: Oleg Shupliak)

Born in 1967, Shupliak has been a member of the National Union of Artists of Ukraine since 2000, and his work has been displayed in galleries across the world. Not to mention online – his illusions bend minds on Twitter almost every day:

See more
See more

Indeed, in a world of simple geometric shapes (and a whole load of animals), it's refreshing to see such richly detailed and textured optical illusions. Like the oldest illusion of all time, Shupliak’s designs are as artistic as they are mind-bending. If you're inspired to create your own, check out our guide to the best art supplies for painting.

Read more:

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

Related articles