Can you spot the faces in these beautiful optical illusions?

We see plenty of optical illusions here at Creative Bloq, and it seems the internet's appetite for having its collective mind boggled and bent is stronger than ever. But it isn't every day that we see illusions as painterly as these.

Ukrainian artist Oleg Shupliak creates elegant paintings with faces hidden inside them – sometimes obviously, sometimes not so much. He's been creating works for over 30 years, and the internet can't get enough of them. (Looking for more inspiration? Check out the best optical illusions online.)

(Image credit: Oleg Shupliak)

"Oleg Shupliak’s optical illusions will compel you to stare at them for a long time, not because of how brilliantly they are created, but because what each illusion contains," reads the artist's official bio. Concealed within the beautiful surroundings of nature, hides a picture of a face.

Indeed, at first glance, most of Shupliak’s illusions look like abstract depictions of faces. But look a little closer, and you'll see that you're actually looking at something else entirely, whether it's a landscape (above), or multiple bodies (below).

(Image credit: Oleg Shupliak)

Born in 1967, Shupliak has been a member of the National Union of Artists of Ukraine since 2000, and his work has been displayed in galleries across the world. Not to mention online – his illusions bend minds on Twitter almost every day:

The innocent details that form this beautiful work of art is amazing! 🦋Credit to Oleg Shupliak pic.twitter.com/dDedo8CY6iMay 3, 2022 See more

Ukrainian artist Oleg Shupliak specializes in painting optical illusions. This beautiful forest scene hides thirteen faces. #art #illusions pic.twitter.com/ps4iVcOmWbMay 6, 2022 See more

Indeed, in a world of simple geometric shapes (and a whole load of animals), it's refreshing to see such richly detailed and textured optical illusions. Like the oldest illusion of all time, Shupliak’s designs are as artistic as they are mind-bending. If you're inspired to create your own, check out our guide to the best art supplies for painting.

