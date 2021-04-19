Cheap Surface Pro 7 & Type Cover bundle deal saves $360: Now only $599!

We think Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 is one of the best tablets from creatives. So we're pretty excited when we see a decent price drop on it, which includes the Type Cover – and that's exactly what's happening over at Best Buy right now: A huge price cut from $959 to just $599: That's $360 off!

And there's a couple more brilliant Surface Pro 7 deals that are worth mentioning. If you want to get slightly higher specs, right now you can go to Microsoft's site to get the $1,199.99 model (without Type Cover) for just $899.99. That comes with more 256GB storage.

And, if you're in the UK, we've also found some great deals for you – see below for all the details you need.

The Surface Pro 7 remains a fantastic tablet for creatives, with its stunning 12.3-inch touchscreen, super quick processor and its convenient Type Cover. That's why we've featured it on our best tablets with a stylus list for some time.

Incredible Surface Pro 7 deals: US

Surface Pro 7 & Black Type Cover: $959 $599 at BestBuy

Save $360: We often see discounts on the Surface Pro 7, but rarely as large as this. This i3 processor model comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD, not to mention the brilliant Type Cover ($129 by itself).

Surface Pro 7: $1,199.99 $899.99 at Microsoft

Save $200: This is the version with a little bit more room. This has a i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD, meaning it can handle pretty much anything (though it doesn't come with the Type Cover).

Incredible Surface Pro 7 deals: UK

Surface Pro 7: £899.99 £798 at Amazon

Save £101: This deal is somewhere in between the two US deals above - it comes with an i5 processor, but with the 128GB SSD storage. In short, it's a super quick tablet, at a decent price!

Surface Pro 7 & Type Cover: £1,049 £917 at Amazon

Save £132: For this deal you get the 10th generation i5 processor, with 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD - what's more, you get the Type Cover as well (in super cool Ice Blue). A cracking deal!

Here are some more great deals, wherever you are in the world...

