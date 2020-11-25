HUGE Black Friday kids' tablet deal: Save £55 on Amazon Fire Kids tablet

If you're looking for a Christmas present that your kids will love, and a cracking Black Friday kids' tablet deal, we've got the best bargains for you.

Right now, Amazon is offering the best deal on the 8-inch Fire HD Kids tablet, knocking the price down from £139.99 to £84.99. This is a fantastic kids' tablet that will keep your child entertained for hours, as it comes with Amazon Kids+ free for a year, with thousands of apps, games, videos, books and audiobooks, from the likes of Disney, Nickelodeon and Sesame Street.

And there are a couple variations of this deal detailed below, which offer different storage and screen size – all great savings on a great kids' tablet.

Fire HD 8 Kids tablet: £139.99 £84.99 at Amazon

Save £55: This 8-inch kid-safe tablet plays apps and videos, and comes with thousands of films, books and apps with its Amazon Kids+ year subscription, free! You can set screen time limits, or let them watch their favourite media for up to 12-hours in one sitting. Three colours available.

Amazon Fire 7-inch Kids Tablet: £99.99 £54.99 at Curry's

Save £45: This version has a slightly smaller screen (7-inches), and is perfect for the smallest of hands. It comes with 16GB of storage and will play continuously for up to 7 hours. It also comes with a year's free subscription for Amazon Kids+ with apps, games and videos. Three colours available.

Amazon Fire HD 10-inch Kids Tablet: £199 £140 at Curry's

Save £59: This version, with its 10-inch screen, is aimed at the slightly older child, but has all the same great features as the above Fires. It has an HD screen, and will be perfect for any kid that wants hours of apps and films, books and games. It boasts 32GB of storage, and a year's free subscription to Amazon Kids+.

The best Amazon Fire HD Kids Tablet: US

Amazon Fire 7-inch Tablet 2-pack: $199.98 $119 at Amazon

Save $80: Get two of these fantastic 7-inch kids' tablets for pretty much half the price if you bought two separately. They both have 16GB storage, and comes with a year's free subscription to Amazon Kids+, with all its great games, apps and videos. Comes in blue and pink.

