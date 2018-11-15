Black Friday Amazon device discounts: sale starts now!

Amazon is fully gearing up for next weekend, with some seriously impressive Black Friday deals set to drop. But for those of you in the US, the wait is over, with the retailer kicking things off earlier than planned and releasing some huge savings ahead of the big shopping event.

So if you've been thinking about investing in an Amazon Fire Tablet, you're in luck. Starting from tomorrow, and in the days leading up to Black Friday, Amazon US is slashing prices on its very own tablet range, information on which you can find below.

Been wanting to get kit your office out with a virtual assistant, or after some new TV channels? Then you're in luck too, with Amazon also offering impressive discounts on its hands-free, voice-controlled Echo devices, and best-selling Fire TV stick, details of which you can also find right here...

Amazon Fire tablet deals

Fire HD 10 tablet with Alexa Hands-Free: $99.99 (was $149.99)

Save $50 - As of the 16 November, you can save a third on Amazon's popular Fire HD 10 tablet. Featuring up to 10-hours battery life, a powerful quad processor, front and rear facing cameras and voice assistant Alexa built in, the Fire HD would make a handy, affordable addition to any creative's toolkit.View Deal

Fire HD 10 Tablet with Show Mode Charging Dock: $149.99 (was $204.98)

Save $59.99 - This bundle includes the latest Fire HD 10 tablet with the all-New Show Mode Charging Dock. Dock your tablet to automatically switch to Show Mode, where you can enjoy movies, TV shows, books, apps, and games in comfort. Deal starts on 16 November. View Deal

Fire 7 Tablet with Alexa: $29.99 (was $49.99)

Save $20 - Amazon's best-selling Fire tablet can be yours for under $30 when this deal goes live on the 22 November. Bookmark this page so you don't forget to pick one of these nifty little devices, now thinner, lighter, and with longer battery life. View Deal

All-New Fire HD 8 Kids Edition: $89.99 (was $129.99)

Save $40 - Not forgetting the little people in your life, Amazon's all-new Fire HD 8 Kids edition would make a great Christmas present, especially with this impressively low price tag. If you need two to save arguments, Amazon also has you covered, offering an even bigger saving on a second device. Get one for $89.99 or two for $149.98, that's a whopping $110 saving on two! Deal starts on the 16 November. View Deal

Amazon Echo deals

All-new Echo Dot (3rd Gen): $24 (was $49.99)

Save $25 - In a top deal starting on the 22 November, you can get your hands on Amazon's all-new Echo Dot for less than half price. Always wanted a virtual assistant for your design studio or workspace? The 22 November is the time to get one. View Deal

Echo (2nd Generation) red edition: $69 (was $99.99)

Save $39.99 - The red edition Echo is back and better than ever. Not only will this stylish device make a welcome addition to any home or studio, $10 from every purchase of this product will support (RED)’s efforts to fight AIDS through the Global Fund. Deal starts 22 November. View Deal

Echo look: $49.99 (was $199.99)

Save $150 - The biggest price drop from Amazon comes on its hands-free camera and style assistant, the Echo look. A handy device to keep your mind on being creative, Echo Look automatically organises your wardrobe by weather, occasion, season, and more, saving you the worry. Deal starts 22 November. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV deals

Fire TV Stick bundle with Echo Dot: $39.98 (was $79.98)

Save $40 - Available now, this deal not only gets you your very own Amazon Fire TV stick but your very own virtual assistant in the form of an Echo Dot too. Hurry though, we don't expect this offer to hang around for long!View Deal