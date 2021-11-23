Apple Watch 3 price falls to lowest ever in awesome Black Friday deal

Right now you can get the 38mm, GPS Apple Watch Series 3 over at Walmart with a massive $90 off – bringing the price down from $199 to just $109. That's the best deal we've seen on the smart watch.

To give you context, it's currently out of stock on Amazon, but when it was, the best price it went for was $168.99. So you see why we're excited about this deal!

The Apple Watch Series 3 first came our in 2017, and though it doesn't feature the latest tech (that's reserved for the Apple Watch Series 7), it's still sold and updated by Apple, and represents fantastic value for money. You can use it to pay for things go swimming with it on, it can track all sorts of activities for you, can track your sleep, and it'll keep an eye on your heart's health too.

The best Apple Watch Series 3 deal right now: US

Apple Watch 3 (GPS, 38mm): $199 Apple Watch 3 (GPS, 38mm): $199 $109 at Walmart

Save $90: Get the fantastic Appel Watch Series 3 with a massive $90 saving right now over at Walmart. It's the best reduction in price that we've seen on the watch so far.



The best Apple Watch Series 3 deal right now: UK

Apple Watch 3 (GPS, 38mm): £199 Apple Watch 3 (GPS, 38mm): £199 £165 at Amazon

Save £30: In the UK the deal isn' as big, but it's still solid. Save £30 on the 38mm GPS model of the Apple Watch Series 3, this time in space grey.



If you're not in the UK or US, or looking for a different Apple Watch series, here are the best deals in your area:

