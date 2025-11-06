Has there ever been a car, or any vehicle for that matter, as plagued by design flaws as the Tesla Cybertruck? From the moment that bulletproof glass famously shattered on stage, the chunky SUV has faced a litany of debacles – and has been recalled more times that we can count.

So it is with some fatigue that we bring you the news that Tesla has recalled roughly 10% of its Cybertruck models due to, yep, another part falling off. Note to Tesla: the most iconic car designs of all time don't tend to fall apart.

lightbar + wrong glue = lighbar fall off (Image credit: Tesla)

As spotted by Mashable, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has recalled some 2024 Cybertrucks due to "an incorrect surface primer" which "may have been used to attach the lightbar to the windshield." In order words, lightbar + wrong glue = lighbar fall off.

According to the NHTSA, Tesla's solution to the problem is using good old tape, with the company promising to fix affected models. Apparently will either install an "additional mechanical attachment or replace the light bar using tape to adhere the light bar to the windshield as well as an additional mechanical attachment as necessary."

Yeah, I called this being an issue. I’m no expert but this seemed like a problem waiting to happen as soon as I saw it. I’ll take aftermarket bolted on light bars any day. They should have planned ahead for this and made a way to bolt it in place. pic.twitter.com/P2zbVGYatLNovember 4, 2025

Over the last couple of years we've seen issues with the accelerator pedal (y'know, quite an important part of the car), panels flying off – again, because of the wrong adhesive being used, and even, believe it or not, a 'dangerous' font. Every day it seems to be getting easier to admit that the Cybertruck is a total design fail.