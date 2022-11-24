Ridiculously cheap Black Friday iPad deal is the one to beat

Apple is hardly a brand known for its budget pricing – and especially recently. The company has raised the price of several of its iPad models in 2022, with most starting on the wrong side of £500. Which makes this Black Friday iPad deal even more impressive.

Right now at Amazon, the 9th generation iPad is £60 off in the UK and $60 off in the US – which means for perhaps the first time ever, you can bag an iPad for under $300. And this is no discontinued model either – the 9th generation iPad is still sitting proud in the current iPad line up. In the UK it's £309 (opens in new tab), and in the US it's just $269 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) iPad Pro 9th generation: $329 $269.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $60: It's pretty remarkable to find a brand new, current-model iPad for under $300. With the A13 Bionic chip, it's no slouch – and Apple Pencil support means it's ideal for drawing and note-taking. Grab it while it lasts!

(opens in new tab) iPad Pro 9th generation: £369 £309 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £60: As above, basically. It's the same awesome deal on the budget iPad, at the cheapest price you'll find. You'll get the A13 bionic chip, Apple Pencil support and much more.

