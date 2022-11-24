Ridiculously cheap Black Friday iPad deal is the one to beat

By Daniel Piper
published

You (probably) won't find an Apple iPad cheaper.

iPad
(Image credit: Creative Bloq)

Apple is hardly a brand known for its budget pricing – and especially recently. The company has raised the price of several of its iPad models in 2022, with most starting on the wrong side of £500. Which makes this Black Friday iPad deal even more impressive.

Right now at Amazon, the 9th generation iPad is £60 off in the UK and $60 off in the US – which means for perhaps the first time ever, you can bag an iPad for under $300. And this is no discontinued model either – the 9th generation iPad is still sitting proud in the current iPad line up. In the UK it's £309 (opens in new tab), and in the US it's just $269 (opens in new tab).

iPad Pro 9th generation: $329 (opens in new tab)

iPad Pro 9th generation: $329 $269.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $60: It's pretty remarkable to find a brand new, current-model iPad for under $300. With the A13 Bionic chip, it's no slouch – and Apple Pencil support means it's ideal for drawing and note-taking. Grab it while it lasts!

View Deal
iPad Pro 9th generation: £369 (opens in new tab)

iPad Pro 9th generation: £369 £309 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £60: As above, basically. It's the same awesome deal on the budget iPad, at the cheapest price you'll find. You'll get the A13 bionic chip, Apple Pencil support and much more.

View Deal

Read more:

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper
Senior News Editor

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

