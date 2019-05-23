Boost your productivity with these simple lifestyle changes

Have you ever wished you had more hours in a day? Or that you could be more productive so that you would have more time to be creative? In this one-of-a-kind exercise, Tim Ferriss, bestselling author of recent New York Times' number one bestseller Tools of Titans and The 4-Hour Workweek, uncovers the little changes you can make that will help create better habits and routines in your life. And it's not just about incorporating biophilic design into your life.

Tim Ferriss was listed as one of Fast Company’s 'Most Innovative Business People' as well as Forbes Magazine’s Names You Need to Know. He is also listed as the seventh 'most powerful' personality on Newsweek’s Digital 100 Power Index – so you can bet Ferriss knows a thing or two about being productive and efficient. This exercise claims to help you become 10 times more productive – and comes straight from the horse's mouth.

How Billionaires, Icons, and World-Class Performers Master Productivity with Tim Ferriss is yours for $19.99.

Related articles: