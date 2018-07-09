Topics

Brand Impact Awards 2018: shortlist announced

By () Graphic design  

Find out which 47 projects made the cut – and secure your agency's place at the BIA 2018 awards ceremony.

After many impassioned debates between the world-class judging panel, less than a quarter of the projects submitted to Computer Arts' Brand Impact Awards have made the shortlist. We can now reveal those 47 projects, from 30 different agencies – scroll down for the full list.

Computer Arts' Brand Impact Awards reward the very best branding from around the world, and the scheme's rich heritage of past winners represents the cream of the global branding industry.

This year, the Brand Impact Awards received a record number of entries – 194 projects, from 79 different agencies. The winning and highly commended projects will be revealed at the fifth-annual Brand Impact Awards ceremony at the Ham Yard Hotel, London, on Thursday 6 September.

Early bird prices are valid until 22 July, so book your tickets now to join the world's top agencies and discover 2018's big winners.

Book your Brand Impact Awards tickets

Being shortlisted for the Brand Impact Awards is an accolade in itself. Standards are unfalteringly high, and if judges felt that none of the projects submitted in a category met the criteria, that category was cut altogether. Those criteria are:

  • A strong, compelling concept that's appropriate for the client
  • Beautiful and consistent execution across two or more brand touchpoints
  • Branding that stands head and shoulders above the rest of its market sector

Even being the only agency shortlisted in a category does not necessarily mean taking home a coveted BIA trophy on the night. So without further ado, in alphabetical order, here are the 29 agencies that have made the shortlist in the Brand Impact Awards 2018...

&SMITH

Ella Canta by &SMITH

Ella Canta by &SMITH

  • Project: Ella Canta
  • Shortlisted: Bars & Restaurants

&andstudio

SMK by &andstudio

SMK by &andstudio

  • Project: SMK
  • Shortlisted: Education

Alphabetical

Meta typeface for Fashion Business School by Alphabetical

Meta typeface for Fashion Business School by Alphabetical

  • Project: Fashion Business School 2018
  • Shortlisted: Education

Byron Close by Alphabetical

Byron Close by Alphabetical

  • Project: Byron Close Estate
  • Shortlisted: Not-For-Profit

BrandOpus

Twinings London Edition by BrandOpus

Twinings London Edition by BrandOpus

  • Project: Twinings London Edition
  • Shortlisted: FMCG

SCRUBD by BrandOpus

SCRUBD by BrandOpus

  • Project: SCRUBD
  • Shortlisted: Pharmaceuticals & Toiletries

Design Bridge

Tanqueray Flor De Sevilla by Design Bridge

Tanqueray Flor De Sevilla by Design Bridge

  • Project: Tanqueray Flor De Sevilla
  • Shortlisted: Wine, Beer & Spirits

DesignStudio

Springster by DesignStudio

Springster by DesignStudio

  • Project: Springster
  • Shortlisted: Not-for-Profit

FITCH

adidas Predator product film

  • Project: adidas Predator product film
  • Shortlisted: Sports

GBH.London

MOB Hotel of the People by GBH

MOB Hotel of the People by GBH

  • Project: MOB Hotel of the People
  • Shortlisted: Transport & Travel

Hat-Trick Design

Life Kitchen by hat-trick

Life Kitchen by hat-trick

  • Project: Life Kitchen
  • Shortlisted: Not-for-Profit

Centre Point London by hat-trick

Centre Point London by hat-trick

  • Project: Centre Point London
  • Shortlisted: Property

Here Design

Piccolo by Here Design

Piccolo by Here Design

  • Project: Piccolo
  • Shortlisted: Artisan

LA Brewery by Here Design

LA Brewery by Here Design

  • Project: LA Brewery
  • Shortlisted: Wine, Beer & Spirits

interabang

GREK Tea by interabang

GREK Tea by interabang

  • Project: GREK Tea
  • Shortlisted: Artisan

Jack Renwick Studio

Wide Horizons by Jack Renwick Studio

Wide Horizons by Jack Renwick Studio

  • Project: Wide Horizons
  • Shortlisted: Education

Johnson Banks

Historic Houses by Johnson Banks

Historic Houses by Johnson Banks

  • Project: Historic Houses
  • Shortlisted: Culture

Johnson Banks by Johnson Banks

Johnson Banks by Johnson Banks

  • Project: Johnson Banks
  • Shortlisted: Self-Branding

Magpie Studio

Bandido Coffee Co. by Magpie

Bandido Coffee Co. by Magpie

  • Project: Bandido Coffee Co.
  • Shortlisted: Artisan

Lovat Park Homes by Magpie

Lovat Park Homes by Magpie

  • Project: Lovat Park Homes
  • Shortlisted: Property

Mark Studio

Manchester Literature Festival 2017 by Mark Studio

Manchester Literature Festival 2017 by Mark Studio

  • Project: Manchester Literature Festival 2017
  • Shortlisted: Culture

Music

Joe Coleman website by Music

Joe Coleman website by Music

  • Project: Joe Coleman website
  • Shortlisted: Self-Branding

Kitbag by Music

Kitbag by Music

  • Project: Kitbag
  • Shortlisted: Sports

NB Studio

The Glenlivet Code by NB Studio

The Glenlivet Code by NB Studio

  • Project: The Glenlivet Code
  • Shortlisted: Luxury and Wine, Beer & Spirits

Jambo! by NB Studio

Jambo! by NB Studio

  • Project: Jambo!
  • Shortlisted: Retail

Onwards

Someone Who by Onwards

Someone Who by Onwards

  • Project: Someone Who
  • Shortlisted: Professional Services

Peter & Paul

Humankind by Peter & Paul

Humankind by Peter & Paul

  • Project: Humankind
  • Shortlisted: Not-for-Profit

Pinkeye Design Studio

Gatsu Gatsu by Pinkeye Design Studio

Gatsu Gatsu by Pinkeye Design Studio

  • Project: Gatsu Gatsu
  • Shortlisted: Bars & Restaurants

Chez Claire by Pinkeye Design Studio

Chez Claire by Pinkeye Design Studio

  • Project: Chez Claire
  • Shortlisted: Luxury

SomeOne

Spyscape by SomeOne

Spyscape by SomeOne

  • Project: Spyscape
  • Shortlisted: Culture

Studio Output

RizeUp UK by Studio Output

RizeUp UK by Studio Output

  • Project: RizeUp UK
  • Shortlisted: Not-for-Profit

BBC Sport by Studio Output

BBC Sport by Studio Output

  • Project: BBC Sport
  • Shortlisted: Sports

Studio Sutherl&

Agatha Christie Limited by Studio Sutherl&

Agatha Christie Limited by Studio Sutherl&

  • Project: Agatha Christie Limited
  • Shortlisted: Publishing

Start-rite by Studio Sutherland

Start-rite by Studio Sutherl&

  • Project: Start-rite
  • Shortlisted: Retail

Superunion

Shakespeare's Globe by Superunion

Shakespeare's Globe by Superunion

  • Project: Shakespeare's Globe
  • Shortlisted: Entertainment

London Symphony Orchestra 2018/19 by Superunion

London Symphony Orchestra 2018/19 by Superunion

  • Project: London Symphony Orchestra 2018/19 
  • Shortlisted: Entertainment

Thinking and Drinking by Superunion

Thinking and Drinking by Superunion

  • Project: Thinking and Drinking
  • Shortlisted: Self-Branding

Inside the Mind of Mark Denton by Superunion

Inside the Mind of Mark Denton by Superunion

  • Project: Inside the Mind of Mark Denton
  • Shortlisted: Self-Branding

Elliptic by Superunion

Elliptic by Superunion

  • Project: Elliptic
  • Shortlisted: Technology & Telecoms

Level by Superunion

Level by Superunion

  • Project: Level
  • Shortlisted: Transport & Travel

Plava Laguna by Superunion

Plava Laguna by Superunion

  • Project: Plava Laguna
  • Transport & Travel

Tangent

Eden Mill by Tangent

Eden Mill by Tangent

  • Project: Eden Mill 
  • Shortlisted: Wine, Beer & Spirits

Taxi Studio

Peace Tea by Taxi Studio

Peace Tea by Taxi Studio

  • Project: Peace Tea
  • Shortlisted: FMCG

The Beautiful Meme

01T by The Beautiful Meme

01T by The Beautiful Meme

  • Project: 01T
  • Shortlisted: Technology & Telecoms

Wolff Olins

Lafayette Anticipations by Wolff Olins

Lafayette Anticipations by Wolff Olins

  • Project: Lafayette Anticipations
  • Shortlisted: Culture

WPA Pinfold

Moorhouse's Brewery by WPA Pinfold

Moorhouse's Brewery by WPA Pinfold

  • Project: Moorhouse's Brewery
  • Shortlisted: Wine, Beer & Spirits

Y&R Branding

UEFA Nations League by Y&R Branding

UEFA Nations League by Y&R Branding

  • Project: UEFA Nations League 
  • Shortlisted: Sports

Buy your Brand Impact Awards tickets now!

Tickets include drinks reception, canapés and bowl food, and of course a chance to toast your success or drown your sorrows at the BIA after-party.

Buy early-bird tickets (until Sunday 22 July)
Seats: £105 + VAT

Standard tickets
Seats: £115 + VAT

A group discount of 10% per ticket is available for five or more tickets purchased at the same time.

Good luck to all the shortlisted agencies!

Related articles:

See more Graphic design articles

Related articles