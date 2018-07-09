Brand Impact Awards 2018: shortlist announced

After many impassioned debates between the world-class judging panel, less than a quarter of the projects submitted to Computer Arts' Brand Impact Awards have made the shortlist. We can now reveal those 47 projects, from 30 different agencies – scroll down for the full list.
Computer Arts' Brand Impact Awards reward the very best branding from around the world, and the scheme's rich heritage of past winners represents the cream of the global branding industry.
This year, the Brand Impact Awards received a record number of entries – 194 projects, from 79 different agencies. The winning and highly commended projects will be revealed at the fifth-annual Brand Impact Awards ceremony at the Ham Yard Hotel, London, on Thursday 6 September.
Being shortlisted for the Brand Impact Awards is an accolade in itself. Standards are unfalteringly high, and if judges felt that none of the projects submitted in a category met the criteria, that category was cut altogether. Those criteria are:
- A strong, compelling concept that's appropriate for the client
- Beautiful and consistent execution across two or more brand touchpoints
- Branding that stands head and shoulders above the rest of its market sector
Even being the only agency shortlisted in a category does not necessarily mean taking home a coveted BIA trophy on the night. So without further ado, in alphabetical order, here are the 29 agencies that have made the shortlist in the Brand Impact Awards 2018...
&SMITH
- Project: Ella Canta
- Shortlisted: Bars & Restaurants
&andstudio
- Project: SMK
- Shortlisted: Education
Alphabetical
- Project: Fashion Business School 2018
- Shortlisted: Education
- Project: Byron Close Estate
- Shortlisted: Not-For-Profit
BrandOpus
- Project: Twinings London Edition
- Shortlisted: FMCG
- Project: SCRUBD
- Shortlisted: Pharmaceuticals & Toiletries
Design Bridge
- Project: Tanqueray Flor De Sevilla
- Shortlisted: Wine, Beer & Spirits
DesignStudio
- Project: Springster
- Shortlisted: Not-for-Profit
FITCH
- Project: adidas Predator product film
- Shortlisted: Sports
GBH.London
- Project: MOB Hotel of the People
- Shortlisted: Transport & Travel
Hat-Trick Design
- Project: Life Kitchen
- Shortlisted: Not-for-Profit
- Project: Centre Point London
- Shortlisted: Property
Here Design
- Project: Piccolo
- Shortlisted: Artisan
- Project: LA Brewery
- Shortlisted: Wine, Beer & Spirits
interabang
- Project: GREK Tea
- Shortlisted: Artisan
Jack Renwick Studio
- Project: Wide Horizons
- Shortlisted: Education
Johnson Banks
- Project: Historic Houses
- Shortlisted: Culture
- Project: Johnson Banks
- Shortlisted: Self-Branding
Magpie Studio
- Project: Bandido Coffee Co.
- Shortlisted: Artisan
- Project: Lovat Park Homes
- Shortlisted: Property
Mark Studio
- Project: Manchester Literature Festival 2017
- Shortlisted: Culture
Music
- Project: Joe Coleman website
- Shortlisted: Self-Branding
- Project: Kitbag
- Shortlisted: Sports
NB Studio
- Project: The Glenlivet Code
- Shortlisted: Luxury and Wine, Beer & Spirits
- Project: Jambo!
- Shortlisted: Retail
Onwards
- Project: Someone Who
- Shortlisted: Professional Services
Peter & Paul
- Project: Humankind
- Shortlisted: Not-for-Profit
Pinkeye Design Studio
- Project: Gatsu Gatsu
- Shortlisted: Bars & Restaurants
- Project: Chez Claire
- Shortlisted: Luxury
SomeOne
- Project: Spyscape
- Shortlisted: Culture
Studio Output
- Project: RizeUp UK
- Shortlisted: Not-for-Profit
- Project: BBC Sport
- Shortlisted: Sports
Studio Sutherl&
- Project: Agatha Christie Limited
- Shortlisted: Publishing
- Project: Start-rite
- Shortlisted: Retail
Superunion
- Project: Shakespeare's Globe
- Shortlisted: Entertainment
- Project: London Symphony Orchestra 2018/19
- Shortlisted: Entertainment
- Project: Thinking and Drinking
- Shortlisted: Self-Branding
- Project: Inside the Mind of Mark Denton
- Shortlisted: Self-Branding
- Project: Elliptic
- Shortlisted: Technology & Telecoms
- Project: Level
- Shortlisted: Transport & Travel
- Project: Plava Laguna
- Transport & Travel
Tangent
- Project: Eden Mill
- Shortlisted: Wine, Beer & Spirits
Taxi Studio
- Project: Peace Tea
- Shortlisted: FMCG
The Beautiful Meme
- Project: 01T
- Shortlisted: Technology & Telecoms
Wolff Olins
- Project: Lafayette Anticipations
- Shortlisted: Culture
WPA Pinfold
- Project: Moorhouse's Brewery
- Shortlisted: Wine, Beer & Spirits
Y&R Branding
- Project: UEFA Nations League
- Shortlisted: Sports
