Brand Impact Awards 2018: shortlist announced

After many impassioned debates between the world-class judging panel, less than a quarter of the projects submitted to Computer Arts' Brand Impact Awards have made the shortlist. We can now reveal those 47 projects, from 30 different agencies – scroll down for the full list.

Computer Arts' Brand Impact Awards reward the very best branding from around the world, and the scheme's rich heritage of past winners represents the cream of the global branding industry.

This year, the Brand Impact Awards received a record number of entries – 194 projects, from 79 different agencies. The winning and highly commended projects will be revealed at the fifth-annual Brand Impact Awards ceremony at the Ham Yard Hotel, London, on Thursday 6 September.

Early bird prices are valid until 22 July, so book your tickets now to join the world's top agencies and discover 2018's big winners.

Being shortlisted for the Brand Impact Awards is an accolade in itself. Standards are unfalteringly high, and if judges felt that none of the projects submitted in a category met the criteria, that category was cut altogether. Those criteria are:

A strong, compelling concept that's appropriate for the client

Beautiful and consistent execution across two or more brand touchpoints

Branding that stands head and shoulders above the rest of its market sector

Even being the only agency shortlisted in a category does not necessarily mean taking home a coveted BIA trophy on the night. So without further ado, in alphabetical order, here are the 29 agencies that have made the shortlist in the Brand Impact Awards 2018...

Ella Canta by &SMITH

Project: Ella Canta

Shortlisted: Bars & Restaurants

SMK by &andstudio

Project: SMK

Shortlisted: Education

Meta typeface for Fashion Business School by Alphabetical

Project: Fashion Business School 2018

Shortlisted: Education

Byron Close by Alphabetical

Project: Byron Close Estate

Shortlisted: Not-For-Profit

Twinings London Edition by BrandOpus

Project: Twinings London Edition

Shortlisted: FMCG

SCRUBD by BrandOpus

Project: SCRUBD

Shortlisted: Pharmaceuticals & Toiletries

Tanqueray Flor De Sevilla by Design Bridge

Project: Tanqueray Flor De Sevilla

Shortlisted: Wine, Beer & Spirits

Springster by DesignStudio

Project: Springster

Shortlisted: Not-for-Profit

adidas Predator product film

Project: adidas Predator product film

Shortlisted: Sports

MOB Hotel of the People by GBH

Project: MOB Hotel of the People

Shortlisted: Transport & Travel

Life Kitchen by hat-trick

Project: Life Kitchen

Shortlisted: Not-for-Profit

Centre Point London by hat-trick

Project: Centre Point London

Shortlisted: Property

Piccolo by Here Design

Project: Piccolo

Shortlisted: Artisan

LA Brewery by Here Design

Project: LA Brewery

Shortlisted: Wine, Beer & Spirits

GREK Tea by interabang

Project: GREK Tea

Shortlisted: Artisan

Wide Horizons by Jack Renwick Studio

Project: Wide Horizons

Shortlisted: Education

Historic Houses by Johnson Banks

Project: Historic Houses

Shortlisted: Culture

Johnson Banks by Johnson Banks

Project: Johnson Banks

Shortlisted: Self-Branding

Bandido Coffee Co. by Magpie

Project: Bandido Coffee Co.

Shortlisted: Artisan

Lovat Park Homes by Magpie

Project: Lovat Park Homes

Shortlisted: Property

Manchester Literature Festival 2017 by Mark Studio

Project: Manchester Literature Festival 2017

Shortlisted: Culture

Joe Coleman website by Music

Project: Joe Coleman website

Shortlisted: Self-Branding

Kitbag by Music

Project: Kitbag

Shortlisted: Sports

The Glenlivet Code by NB Studio

Project: The Glenlivet Code

Shortlisted: Luxury and Wine, Beer & Spirits

Jambo! by NB Studio

Project: Jambo!

Shortlisted: Retail

Someone Who by Onwards

Project: Someone Who

Shortlisted: Professional Services

Humankind by Peter & Paul

Project: Humankind

Shortlisted: Not-for-Profit

Gatsu Gatsu by Pinkeye Design Studio

Project: Gatsu Gatsu

Shortlisted: Bars & Restaurants

Chez Claire by Pinkeye Design Studio

Project: Chez Claire

Shortlisted: Luxury

Spyscape by SomeOne

Project: Spyscape

Shortlisted: Culture

RizeUp UK by Studio Output

Project: RizeUp UK

Shortlisted: Not-for-Profit

BBC Sport by Studio Output

Project: BBC Sport

Shortlisted: Sports

Agatha Christie Limited by Studio Sutherl&

Project: Agatha Christie Limited

Shortlisted: Publishing

Start-rite by Studio Sutherl&

Project: Start-rite

Shortlisted: Retail

Shakespeare's Globe by Superunion

Project: Shakespeare's Globe

Shortlisted: Entertainment

London Symphony Orchestra 2018/19 by Superunion

Project: London Symphony Orchestra 2018/19

Shortlisted: Entertainment

Thinking and Drinking by Superunion

Project: Thinking and Drinking

Shortlisted: Self-Branding

Inside the Mind of Mark Denton by Superunion

Project: Inside the Mind of Mark Denton

Shortlisted: Self-Branding

Elliptic by Superunion

Project: Elliptic

Shortlisted: Technology & Telecoms

Level by Superunion

Project: Level

Shortlisted: Transport & Travel

Plava Laguna by Superunion

Project: Plava Laguna

Transport & Travel

Eden Mill by Tangent

Project: Eden Mill

Shortlisted: Wine, Beer & Spirits

Peace Tea by Taxi Studio

Project: Peace Tea

Shortlisted: FMCG

01T by The Beautiful Meme

Project: 01T

Shortlisted: Technology & Telecoms

Lafayette Anticipations by Wolff Olins

Project: Lafayette Anticipations

Shortlisted: Culture

Moorhouse's Brewery by WPA Pinfold

Project: Moorhouse's Brewery

Shortlisted: Wine, Beer & Spirits

UEFA Nations League by Y&R Branding

Project: UEFA Nations League

Shortlisted: Sports

Tickets include drinks reception, canapés and bowl food, and of course a chance to toast your success or drown your sorrows at the BIA after-party.

Buy early-bird tickets (until Sunday 22 July)

Seats: £105 + VAT

Standard tickets

Seats: £115 + VAT

A group discount of 10% per ticket is available for five or more tickets purchased at the same time.

Good luck to all the shortlisted agencies!

