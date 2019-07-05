Topics

Brand Impact Awards 2019 shortlist announced

By () Graphic design  

Find out which 60 projects made the cut – and secure your agency's place at the sixth annual BIA ceremony.

The Brand Impact Awards 2019
(Image credit: Future)

After hours of debate from the world-class judging panel, we can now reveal the full list of shortlisted projects for 2019's Brand Impact Awards. Scroll down to see the 60 projects, from 27 different agencies.

Brought to you by Computer Arts and Creative Bloq, the Brand Impact Awards reward the very best branding from around the world, and the scheme's rich heritage of past winners represents the cream of the global branding industry.

This year, the Brand Impact Awards received a record number of entries – a grand total of 195 projects. The winning and highly commended projects will be revealed at the sixth annual Brand Impact Awards ceremony at the Ham Yard Hotel, London, on Wednesday 11 September.

Early bird prices are valid until 19 July, so book your tickets now to join the world's top agencies and discover this year's winners.

Book your Brand Impact Awards tickets

Being shortlisted for the Brand Impact Awards is an accolade in itself. Standards are unfalteringly high, and if judges felt that none of the projects submitted in a category met the criteria, that category was cut altogether. Those criteria are:

  • A strong, compelling concept that's appropriate for the client
  • Beautiful and consistent execution across two or more brand touchpoints
  • Branding that stands head and shoulders above the rest of its market sector

Even being the only agency shortlisted in a category does not necessarily mean taking home a coveted BIA trophy on the night. So without further ado, in alphabetical order, here are the 27 agencies that have made the shortlist in the Brand Impact Awards 2019...

Alphabetical

Foyers Lodge by Alphabetical

Foyers Lodge by Alphabetical

(Image credit: Foyers Lodge by Alphabetical)
  • Project: Foyers Lodge
  • Shortlisted: Transport & Travel

B&W Studio

Mandela-and-Me-by-B&W-Studio

Mandela and Me by B&W Studio

(Image credit: B&W-Studio)
  • Project: Mandela and Me
  • Shortlisted: Culture

Bond & Coyne

No-Fuss-Fundraising-by-Bond-&-Coyne

No Fuss Fundraising by Bond & Coyne

(Image credit: Bond-&-Coyne)
  • Project: No Fuss Fundraising
  • Shortlisted: Not-for-profit

DixonBaxi

All-4-by-DixonBaxi

All 4 by DixonBaxi

(Image credit: DixonBaxi)
  • Project: All 4
  • Shortlisted: Entertainment

FOX-Sports-Netherlands-by-DixonBaxi

FOX Sports Netherlands by DixonBaxi

(Image credit: DixonBaxi)
  • Project: FOX Sports Netherlands
  • Shortlisted: Sports & Leisure

GBH. London

Le-Collectionneur-by-GBH.-London

Le Collectionneur by GBH. London

(Image credit: GBH.-London)
  • Project: Le Collectionneur
  • Shortlisted: Bars & Restaurants

Brach-Hotel-by-GBH.-London

Brach Hotel by GBH. London

(Image credit: GBH.-London)
  • Project: Brach Hotel
  • Shortlisted: Transport & Travel

The_Modern-Hotel-by-GBH.-London

The_Modern Hotel by GBH. London

(Image credit: GBH.-London)
  • Project: The_Modern Hotel
  • Shortlisted: Transport & Travel

Hat-trick Design

The Great War Centenary by Hat-trick Design

(Image credit: Hat-trick-Design)
  • Project: The Great War Centenary
  • Shortlisted: Public Sector

Here Design

Deliciously-Ella-by-Here-Design

Deliciously Ella by Here Design

(Image credit: Here-Design)
  • Project: Deliciously Ella 
  • Shortlisted: FMCG

An-Anarchy-of-Chillies-by-Here-Design

An Anarchy of Chillies by Here Design

(Image credit: Here-Design)
  • Project: An Anarchy of Chillies
  • Shortlisted: Publishing

Simple-by-Here-Design

Simple by Here Design

(Image credit: Here-Design)
  • Project: Simple
  • Shortlisted: Publishing

The-Fife-Arms-by-Here-Design

The Fife Arms by Here Design

(Image credit: Here-Design)
  • Project: The Fife Arms
  • Shortlisted: Transport & Travel

Jack Renwick Studio

Monument-by-Jack-Renwick-Studio

Monument by Jack Renwick Studio

(Image credit: Jack-Renwick-Studio)
  • Project: Monument
  • Shortlisted: Professional Services

Johnson Banks

Picture-The-News-by-Johnson-Banks

Picture The News by Johnson Banks

(Image credit: Johnson-Banks)
  • Project: Picture The News
  • Shortlisted: Self-Branding

Landor

Kellogg's-by-Landor

Kellogg's by Landor

(Image credit: Landor)
  • Project: Kellogg's
  • Shortlisted: FMCG

Magpie Studio

Super-Lyan-by-Magpie-Studio

Super Lyan by Magpie Studio

(Image credit: Magpie-Studio)
  • Project: Super Lyan
  • Shortlisted: Bars & Restaurants

MOO Print Ltd

MOO-Handshake-Don'ts-by-MOO-Print-Ltd

MOO Handshake Don'ts by MOO Print Ltd

(Image credit: MOO-Print-Ltd)
  • Project: MOO Handshake Don'ts
  • Shortlisted: Professional Services

Mr B & Friends

Bristol-City-Football-Club-by-Mr-B-&-Friends

Bristol City Football Club by Mr B & Friends

(Image credit: Mr-B-&-Friends)
  • Project: Bristol City Football Club
  • Shortlisted: Sports & Leisure

Music

Christie-Proton-Beam-Therapy-Centre-by-Music

Christie Proton Beam Therapy Centre by Music

(Image credit: Music)
  • Project: Christie Proton Beam Therapy Centre
  • Shortlisted: Not-for-profit

NB Studio

Petit-Pli-by-NB-Studio

Petit Pli by NB Studio

(Image credit: NB-Studio)
  • Project: Petit Pli
  • Shortlisted: Fashion

ANNA-by-NB-Studio

ANNA by NB Studio

(Image credit: NB-Studio)
  • Project: ANNA
  • Shortlisted: Financial Services

A-Flag-for-Bankside-by-NB-Studio

A Flag for Bankside by NB Studio

(Image credit: NB-Studio)
  • Project: A Flag for Bankside
  • Shortlisted: Not-for-profit

The-Drum-by-NB-Studio

The Drum by NB Studio

(Image credit: NB-Studio)
  • Project: The Drum
  • Shortlisted: Publishing

Journeysmiths-by-NB-Studio

Journeysmiths by NB Studio

(Image credit: NB-Studio)
  • Project: Journeysmiths
  • Shortlisted: Transport & Travel

Nude Brand Creation

The-Surrey-Copper-Distillery-by-Nude-Brand-Creation

The Surrey Copper Distillery by Nude Brand Creation

(Image credit: Nude-Brand-Creation)
  • Project: The Surrey Copper Distillery
  • Shortlisted: Wine, Beer & Spirits

Onwards Agency

Manual-by-Onwards-Agency

Manual by Onwards Agency

(Image credit: Onwards-Agency)
  • Project: Manual
  • Shortlisted: Pharmaceuticals & Toiletries

Pearlfisher

Jacob's-by-Pearlfisher

Jacob's by Pearlfisher

(Image credit: Pearlfisher)
  • Project: Jacob's
  • Shortlisted: FMCG

YQ-by-Yoplait-by-Pearlfisher

YQ by Yoplait by Pearlfisher

(Image credit: Pearlfisher)
  • Project: YQ by Yoplait
  • Shortlisted: FMCG

Rose

Fresh-Awards-by-Rose

Fresh Awards by Rose

(Image credit: Rose)
  • Project: Fresh Awards
  • Shortlisted: Artisan

Remembering-D-Day-at-Bletchley-Park-by-Rose

Remembering D-Day at Bletchley Park by Rose

(Image credit: Rose)
  • Project: Remembering D-Day at Bletchley Park
  • Shortlisted: Culture

10bet-by-Rose

10bet by Rose

(Image credit: Rose)
  • Project: 10bet
  • Shortlisted: Sports & Leisure

Sennep

Alphaputt-by-Sennep

Alphaputt by Sennep

(Image credit: Sennep)
  • Project: Alphaputt
  • Shortlisted: Self-Branding

SomeOne

The-Pack-Is-Back-by-SomeOne

The Pack Is Back by SomeOne

(Image credit: SomeOne)
  • Project: The Pack Is Back
  • Shortlisted: Sports & Leisure

Studio Sutherl&

St-Albans-Museum-+-Gallery-by-Studio-Sutherl&

St Albans Museum + Gallery by Studio Sutherl&

(Image credit: Studio-Sutherl&)
  • Project: St Albans Museum + Gallery
  • Shortlisted: Culture

Superunion

Noc-Coffee-Co.-by-Superunion

Noc Coffee Co. by Superunion

(Image credit: Superunion)
  • Project: Noc Coffee Co. 
  • Shortlisted: Bars & Restaurants

BBC-Two-by-Superunion

BBC Two by Superunion

(Image credit: Superunion)
  • Project: BBC Two
  • Shortlisted: for Culture, Entertainment and Public Sector

London-Symphony-Orchestra-201920-by-Superunion

London Symphony Orchestra 2019/20 by Superunion

(Image credit: Superunion)
  • Project: London Symphony Orchestra 2019/20
  • Shortlisted: both Culture and Entertainment

ESL-by-Superunion

ESL by Superunion

(Image credit: Superunion)
  • Project: ESL
  • Shortlisted: Sports & Leisure

Level-destination-posters-by-Superunion

Level destination posters by Superunion

(Image credit: Superunion)
  • Project: Level destination posters
  • Shortlisted: Transport & Travel

Equinor-by-Superunion

Equinor by Superunion

(Image credit: Superunion)
  • Project: Equinor
  • Shortlisted: Utilities

The-Hangry-Duck-by-Superunion

The Hangry Duck by Superunion

(Image credit: Superunion)
  • Project: The Hangry Duck 
  • Shortlisted: Wine, Beer & Spirits

Taxi Studio

Carlsberg-by-Taxi-Studio

Carlsberg by Taxi Studio

(Image credit: Taxi-Studio)
  • Project: Carlsberg
  • Shortlisted: FMCG and Wine, Beer & Spirits

Creative-Discomforts-by-Taxi-Studio

Creative Discomforts by Taxi Studio

(Image credit: Taxi-Studio)
  • Project: Creative Discomforts
  • Shortlisted: Self-Branding

Texture

Combat-Stress-magazine-by-Texture

Combat Stress magazine by Texture

(Image credit: Texture)
  • Project: Combat Stress magazine
  • Shortlisted: Not-for-profit

Parkinson's-UK-by-Texture

Parkinson's UK by Texture

(Image credit: Texture)
  • Project: Parkinson's UK
  • Shortlisted: Not-for-profit

Trademark.com-by-Texture

Trademark.com by Texture

(Image credit: Texture)
  • Project: Trademark.com 
  • Shortlisted: Professional Services

The Clearing

Celebrity-Fitness-by-The-Clearing

Celebrity Fitness by The Clearing

(Image credit: The-Clearing)
  • Project: Celebrity Fitness 
  • Shortlisted: Sports & Leisure

Turner Duckworth

McDonald's-by-Turner-Duckworth

McDonald's by Turner Duckworth

(Image credit: Turner-Duckworth)
  • Project: McDonald's
  • Shortlisted: Bars & Restaurants

Tim-Hortons-by-Turner-Duckworth

Tim Hortons by Turner Duckworth

(Image credit: Turner-Duckworth)
  • Project: Tim Hortons
  • Shortlisted: Bars & Restaurants

Medivet-by-Turner-Duckworth

Medivet by Turner Duckworth

(Image credit: Turner-Duckworth)
  • Project: Medivet
  • Shortlisted: Professional Services

Tillamook-by-Turner-Duckworth

Tillamook by Turner Duckworth

(Image credit: Turner-Duckworth)
  • Project: Tillamook
  • Shortlisted: FMCG

Equal-Justice-Initiative-by-Turner-Duckworth

Equal Justice Initiative by Turner Duckworth

(Image credit: Turner-Duckworth)
  • Project: Equal Justice Initiative
  • Shortlisted: Not-for-profit

VBAT/Superunion

Amsteldok by VBAT/Superunion

Amsteldok by VBAT/Superunion

(Image credit: VBAT/Superunion)
  • Project: Amsteldok
  • Shortlisted: Property

Buy your Brand Impact Awards tickets now!

Tickets include drinks reception, canapés and bowl food, and of course a chance to toast your success or drown your sorrows at the BIA after-party.

Buy early-bird tickets (until 19 July)
Seats: £105 + VAT

Standard tickets
Seats: £115 + VAT

A group discount of 10% per ticket is available for five or more tickets purchased at the same time.

Good luck to all the shortlisted agencies!

Related articles:

See more Graphic design articles

Related articles