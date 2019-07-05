Brand Impact Awards 2019 shortlist announced

After hours of debate from the world-class judging panel, we can now reveal the full list of shortlisted projects for 2019's Brand Impact Awards. Scroll down to see the 60 projects, from 27 different agencies.

Brought to you by Computer Arts and Creative Bloq, the Brand Impact Awards reward the very best branding from around the world, and the scheme's rich heritage of past winners represents the cream of the global branding industry.

This year, the Brand Impact Awards received a record number of entries – a grand total of 195 projects. The winning and highly commended projects will be revealed at the sixth annual Brand Impact Awards ceremony at the Ham Yard Hotel, London, on Wednesday 11 September.

Being shortlisted for the Brand Impact Awards is an accolade in itself. Standards are unfalteringly high, and if judges felt that none of the projects submitted in a category met the criteria, that category was cut altogether. Those criteria are:

A strong, compelling concept that's appropriate for the client

Beautiful and consistent execution across two or more brand touchpoints

Branding that stands head and shoulders above the rest of its market sector

Even being the only agency shortlisted in a category does not necessarily mean taking home a coveted BIA trophy on the night. So without further ado, in alphabetical order, here are the 27 agencies that have made the shortlist in the Brand Impact Awards 2019...

Foyers Lodge by Alphabetical (Image credit: Foyers Lodge by Alphabetical)

Project: Foyers Lodge

Shortlisted: Transport & Travel

Mandela and Me by B&W Studio (Image credit: B&W-Studio)

Project: Mandela and Me

Shortlisted: Culture

No Fuss Fundraising by Bond & Coyne (Image credit: Bond-&-Coyne)

Project: No Fuss Fundraising

Shortlisted: Not-for-profit

All 4 by DixonBaxi (Image credit: DixonBaxi)

Project: All 4

Shortlisted: Entertainment

FOX Sports Netherlands by DixonBaxi (Image credit: DixonBaxi)

Project: FOX Sports Netherlands

Shortlisted: Sports & Leisure

Le Collectionneur by GBH. London (Image credit: GBH.-London)

Project: Le Collectionneur

Shortlisted: Bars & Restaurants

Brach Hotel by GBH. London (Image credit: GBH.-London)

Project: Brach Hotel

Shortlisted: Transport & Travel

The_Modern Hotel by GBH. London (Image credit: GBH.-London)

Project: The_Modern Hotel

Shortlisted: Transport & Travel

The Great War Centenary by Hat-trick Design (Image credit: Hat-trick-Design)

Project: The Great War Centenary

Shortlisted: Public Sector

Deliciously Ella by Here Design (Image credit: Here-Design)

Project: Deliciously Ella

Shortlisted: FMCG

An Anarchy of Chillies by Here Design (Image credit: Here-Design)

Project: An Anarchy of Chillies

Shortlisted: Publishing

Simple by Here Design (Image credit: Here-Design)

Project: Simple

Shortlisted: Publishing

The Fife Arms by Here Design (Image credit: Here-Design)

Project: The Fife Arms

Shortlisted: Transport & Travel

Monument by Jack Renwick Studio (Image credit: Jack-Renwick-Studio)

Project: Monument

Shortlisted: Professional Services

Picture The News by Johnson Banks (Image credit: Johnson-Banks)

Project: Picture The News

Shortlisted: Self-Branding

Kellogg's by Landor (Image credit: Landor)

Project: Kellogg's

Shortlisted: FMCG

Super Lyan by Magpie Studio (Image credit: Magpie-Studio)

Project: Super Lyan

Shortlisted: Bars & Restaurants

MOO Handshake Don'ts by MOO Print Ltd (Image credit: MOO-Print-Ltd)

Project: MOO Handshake Don'ts

Shortlisted: Professional Services

Bristol City Football Club by Mr B & Friends (Image credit: Mr-B-&-Friends)

Project: Bristol City Football Club

Shortlisted: Sports & Leisure

Christie Proton Beam Therapy Centre by Music (Image credit: Music)

Project: Christie Proton Beam Therapy Centre

Shortlisted: Not-for-profit

Petit Pli by NB Studio (Image credit: NB-Studio)

Project: Petit Pli

Shortlisted: Fashion

ANNA by NB Studio (Image credit: NB-Studio)

Project: ANNA

Shortlisted: Financial Services

A Flag for Bankside by NB Studio (Image credit: NB-Studio)

Project: A Flag for Bankside

Shortlisted: Not-for-profit

The Drum by NB Studio (Image credit: NB-Studio)

Project: The Drum

Shortlisted: Publishing

Journeysmiths by NB Studio (Image credit: NB-Studio)

Project: Journeysmiths

Shortlisted: Transport & Travel

The Surrey Copper Distillery by Nude Brand Creation (Image credit: Nude-Brand-Creation)

Project: The Surrey Copper Distillery

Shortlisted: Wine, Beer & Spirits

Manual by Onwards Agency (Image credit: Onwards-Agency)

Project: Manual

Shortlisted: Pharmaceuticals & Toiletries

Jacob's by Pearlfisher (Image credit: Pearlfisher)

Project: Jacob's

Shortlisted: FMCG

YQ by Yoplait by Pearlfisher (Image credit: Pearlfisher)

Project: YQ by Yoplait

Shortlisted: FMCG

Fresh Awards by Rose (Image credit: Rose)

Project: Fresh Awards

Shortlisted: Artisan

Remembering D-Day at Bletchley Park by Rose (Image credit: Rose)

Project: Remembering D-Day at Bletchley Park

Shortlisted: Culture

10bet by Rose (Image credit: Rose)

Project: 10bet

Shortlisted: Sports & Leisure

Alphaputt by Sennep (Image credit: Sennep)

Project: Alphaputt

Shortlisted: Self-Branding

The Pack Is Back by SomeOne (Image credit: SomeOne)

Project: The Pack Is Back

Shortlisted: Sports & Leisure

St Albans Museum + Gallery by Studio Sutherl& (Image credit: Studio-Sutherl&)

Project: St Albans Museum + Gallery

Shortlisted: Culture

Noc Coffee Co. by Superunion (Image credit: Superunion)

Project: Noc Coffee Co.

Shortlisted: Bars & Restaurants

BBC Two by Superunion (Image credit: Superunion)

Project: BBC Two

Shortlisted: for Culture, Entertainment and Public Sector

London Symphony Orchestra 2019/20 by Superunion (Image credit: Superunion)

Project: London Symphony Orchestra 2019/20

Shortlisted: both Culture and Entertainment

ESL by Superunion (Image credit: Superunion)

Project: ESL

Shortlisted: Sports & Leisure

Level destination posters by Superunion (Image credit: Superunion)

Project: Level destination posters

Shortlisted: Transport & Travel

Equinor by Superunion (Image credit: Superunion)

Project: Equinor

Shortlisted: Utilities

The Hangry Duck by Superunion (Image credit: Superunion)

Project: The Hangry Duck

Shortlisted: Wine, Beer & Spirits

Carlsberg by Taxi Studio (Image credit: Taxi-Studio)

Project: Carlsberg

Shortlisted: FMCG and Wine, Beer & Spirits

Creative Discomforts by Taxi Studio (Image credit: Taxi-Studio)

Project: Creative Discomforts

Shortlisted: Self-Branding

Combat Stress magazine by Texture (Image credit: Texture)

Project: Combat Stress magazine

Shortlisted: Not-for-profit

Parkinson's UK by Texture (Image credit: Texture)

Project: Parkinson's UK

Shortlisted: Not-for-profit

Trademark.com by Texture (Image credit: Texture)

Project: Trademark.com

Shortlisted: Professional Services

Celebrity Fitness by The Clearing (Image credit: The-Clearing)

Project: Celebrity Fitness

Shortlisted: Sports & Leisure

McDonald's by Turner Duckworth (Image credit: Turner-Duckworth)

Project: McDonald's

Shortlisted: Bars & Restaurants

Tim Hortons by Turner Duckworth (Image credit: Turner-Duckworth)

Project: Tim Hortons

Shortlisted: Bars & Restaurants

Medivet by Turner Duckworth (Image credit: Turner-Duckworth)

Project: Medivet

Shortlisted: Professional Services

Tillamook by Turner Duckworth (Image credit: Turner-Duckworth)

Project: Tillamook

Shortlisted: FMCG

Equal Justice Initiative by Turner Duckworth (Image credit: Turner-Duckworth)

Project: Equal Justice Initiative

Shortlisted: Not-for-profit

Amsteldok by VBAT/Superunion (Image credit: VBAT/Superunion)

Project: Amsteldok

Shortlisted: Property

Good luck to all the shortlisted agencies!

