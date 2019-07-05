Brand Impact Awards 2019 shortlist announced

After hours of debate from the world-class judging panel, we can now reveal the full list of shortlisted projects for 2019's Brand Impact Awards. Scroll down to see the 60 projects, from 27 different agencies.
Brought to you by Computer Arts and Creative Bloq, the Brand Impact Awards reward the very best branding from around the world, and the scheme's rich heritage of past winners represents the cream of the global branding industry.
This year, the Brand Impact Awards received a record number of entries – a grand total of 195 projects. The winning and highly commended projects will be revealed at the sixth annual Brand Impact Awards ceremony at the Ham Yard Hotel, London, on Wednesday 11 September.
Early bird prices are valid until 19 July, so book your tickets now to join the world's top agencies and discover this year's winners.
Book your Brand Impact Awards tickets
Being shortlisted for the Brand Impact Awards is an accolade in itself. Standards are unfalteringly high, and if judges felt that none of the projects submitted in a category met the criteria, that category was cut altogether. Those criteria are:
- A strong, compelling concept that's appropriate for the client
- Beautiful and consistent execution across two or more brand touchpoints
- Branding that stands head and shoulders above the rest of its market sector
Even being the only agency shortlisted in a category does not necessarily mean taking home a coveted BIA trophy on the night. So without further ado, in alphabetical order, here are the 27 agencies that have made the shortlist in the Brand Impact Awards 2019...
Alphabetical
- Project: Foyers Lodge
- Shortlisted: Transport & Travel
B&W Studio
- Project: Mandela and Me
- Shortlisted: Culture
Bond & Coyne
- Project: No Fuss Fundraising
- Shortlisted: Not-for-profit
DixonBaxi
- Project: All 4
- Shortlisted: Entertainment
- Project: FOX Sports Netherlands
- Shortlisted: Sports & Leisure
GBH. London
- Project: Le Collectionneur
- Shortlisted: Bars & Restaurants
- Project: Brach Hotel
- Shortlisted: Transport & Travel
- Project: The_Modern Hotel
- Shortlisted: Transport & Travel
Hat-trick Design
- Project: The Great War Centenary
- Shortlisted: Public Sector
Here Design
- Project: Deliciously Ella
- Shortlisted: FMCG
- Project: An Anarchy of Chillies
- Shortlisted: Publishing
- Project: Simple
- Shortlisted: Publishing
- Project: The Fife Arms
- Shortlisted: Transport & Travel
Jack Renwick Studio
- Project: Monument
- Shortlisted: Professional Services
Johnson Banks
- Project: Picture The News
- Shortlisted: Self-Branding
Landor
- Project: Kellogg's
- Shortlisted: FMCG
Magpie Studio
- Project: Super Lyan
- Shortlisted: Bars & Restaurants
MOO Print Ltd
- Project: MOO Handshake Don'ts
- Shortlisted: Professional Services
Mr B & Friends
- Project: Bristol City Football Club
- Shortlisted: Sports & Leisure
Music
- Project: Christie Proton Beam Therapy Centre
- Shortlisted: Not-for-profit
NB Studio
- Project: Petit Pli
- Shortlisted: Fashion
- Project: ANNA
- Shortlisted: Financial Services
- Project: A Flag for Bankside
- Shortlisted: Not-for-profit
- Project: The Drum
- Shortlisted: Publishing
- Project: Journeysmiths
- Shortlisted: Transport & Travel
Nude Brand Creation
- Project: The Surrey Copper Distillery
- Shortlisted: Wine, Beer & Spirits
Onwards Agency
- Project: Manual
- Shortlisted: Pharmaceuticals & Toiletries
Pearlfisher
- Project: Jacob's
- Shortlisted: FMCG
- Project: YQ by Yoplait
- Shortlisted: FMCG
Rose
- Project: Fresh Awards
- Shortlisted: Artisan
- Project: Remembering D-Day at Bletchley Park
- Shortlisted: Culture
- Project: 10bet
- Shortlisted: Sports & Leisure
Sennep
- Project: Alphaputt
- Shortlisted: Self-Branding
SomeOne
- Project: The Pack Is Back
- Shortlisted: Sports & Leisure
Studio Sutherl&
- Project: St Albans Museum + Gallery
- Shortlisted: Culture
Superunion
- Project: Noc Coffee Co.
- Shortlisted: Bars & Restaurants
- Project: BBC Two
- Shortlisted: for Culture, Entertainment and Public Sector
- Project: London Symphony Orchestra 2019/20
- Shortlisted: both Culture and Entertainment
- Project: ESL
- Shortlisted: Sports & Leisure
- Project: Level destination posters
- Shortlisted: Transport & Travel
- Project: Equinor
- Shortlisted: Utilities
- Project: The Hangry Duck
- Shortlisted: Wine, Beer & Spirits
Taxi Studio
- Project: Carlsberg
- Shortlisted: FMCG and Wine, Beer & Spirits
- Project: Creative Discomforts
- Shortlisted: Self-Branding
Texture
- Project: Combat Stress magazine
- Shortlisted: Not-for-profit
- Project: Parkinson's UK
- Shortlisted: Not-for-profit
- Project: Trademark.com
- Shortlisted: Professional Services
The Clearing
- Project: Celebrity Fitness
- Shortlisted: Sports & Leisure
Turner Duckworth
- Project: McDonald's
- Shortlisted: Bars & Restaurants
- Project: Tim Hortons
- Shortlisted: Bars & Restaurants
- Project: Medivet
- Shortlisted: Professional Services
- Project: Tillamook
- Shortlisted: FMCG
- Project: Equal Justice Initiative
- Shortlisted: Not-for-profit
VBAT/Superunion
- Project: Amsteldok
- Shortlisted: Property
Buy your Brand Impact Awards tickets now!
Tickets include drinks reception, canapés and bowl food, and of course a chance to toast your success or drown your sorrows at the BIA after-party.
Buy early-bird tickets (until 19 July)
Seats: £105 + VAT
Standard tickets
Seats: £115 + VAT
A group discount of 10% per ticket is available for five or more tickets purchased at the same time.
Good luck to all the shortlisted agencies!
Related articles: