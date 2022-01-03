This playing card design secret is hiding in plain sight

You know us, we're suckers for a design Easter egg and much to our enjoyment, there are secrets hidden in so many logos, posters and in this case, playing cards. That's right, we bet you had no idea that your humble card deck was hiding this little design secret.

We found this tweet on Twitter a little while ago but we were so baffled by the question, "What age were you when you first saw the eight in the middle of the eight of diamonds?" that we just had to revisit it. We don't know about you, but the answer to his question was approximately when we first saw the tweet. If you're loving this design secret, then wait till you hear about these six logo Easter eggs.

What age were you when you first saw the 8 in the middle of the 8 of diamonds? 😯 pic.twitter.com/GjRLkyl7VuNovember 17, 2018 See more

This might be the best use of negative space we have ever seen as the white space between the card design resembles the eight (see below). You'll probably never be about to unsee the secret eight now (sorry not sorry) and we know what you're thinking, but no, none of the other playing cards feature a secret number hidden in the design.

8 marks the spot (Image credit: Future)

It seems as though users over on Twitter were as baffled as we were when they first saw the tweet, and many responded to the original tweet feeling utterly perplexed. In fact, it caught the attention of so many people that even Twitter itself replied to the Tweet saying, "Today years old".

I swear I learn the most when i’m on twitter https://t.co/tNgPmQoEwhNovember 19, 2018 See more

Yeah, same here. pic.twitter.com/DuejR8MEk6November 17, 2018 See more

pic.twitter.com/DXIASEasXjNovember 18, 2018 See more

If you're feeling inspired by all this card talk, then why not take a peek at our roundup of the coolest custom design playing cards. And if you missed it, then make sure you check out the design dream that is minimalist Uno (seriously, you won't regret it).

Now we've had a taste of this great design Easter egg, we can't get enough of them. And when we look back over 2021, there has been plenty of design Easter eggs that have come to light, like in the Twix logo, and the Euro 2024 logo. You can also look back over some of the best hidden messages in logos with this amazing logo infographic.

