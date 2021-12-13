New Apple Watch Series 7 and 6 deals are ridiculously cheap

If you've been thinking of investing in an Apple Watch for yourself or a loved one this Christmas, you're in luck. Right now there are some amazing deals on both the Apple Watch Series 7 and 6 that can't be beaten.

In the US, you can get the brand new Apple Watch Series 7 for just $349.99 at Target – that's a whole $50 off the starting price on these devices if bought directly from Apple. To put this into context, that's a bigger discount than we saw over the entire Black Friday weekend, and the lowest price we've seen the Series 7 so far this year.

And in the UK, the Apple Watch Series 6 Product Red model has dropped to an incredible £279 at John Lewis – that's the cheapest you'll find this model anywhere in the UK.

Apple Watch Series 7: $399.99 Apple Watch Series 7: $399.99 $349.99 at Target

Save $50: Never did we think we'd see a discount on the new Apple Watch this year, especially on one as gorgeous as this Abyss blue design. Get the 41mm model with GPS, blue aluminium case and sport band for the lowest price the internet currently has to offer.

Apple Watch Series 6 Product RED: £379 Apple Watch Series 6 Product RED: £379 £279 at John Lewis

Save £100: When it comes to Apple Watch 6 deals in the UK, this one can't be beaten. The gorgeous 40mm Product RED design is reduced by a whopping £100, taking it less than £280! You won't find it cheaper anywhere else. Includes a two year guarantee.

The thing we love most about both of these deals, aside from the price, of course, is that neither are on Apple's usual space grey or black offerings. Instead they are on the beautiful Abyss blue and sought-after Product Red designs, so you'll really stand out in a crowd.

If you're after a different style or design, head over to our dedicated Apple deals page for the best prices on a range of models and other Apple devices. Not in the US or UK? Here are the best Apple Watch deals in your area right now:

