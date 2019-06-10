You probably won't get 100% on this colour quiz

Here's a quick quiz that will separate the creative wheat from the chaff. If you think your eyes are finely attuned to noticing subtle design details, get ready to put your peepers to the test with this difficult colour quiz.

Although it only runs at a mere 10 questions long, the Colour is in the Eye of the Beholder quiz is a tricky test to ace. In fact, only 1 per cent of players were able to get a perfect score. Even if you've read our guide to colour theory, you're still going to have trouble with it.

If you're thinking how well you do is dependent on how good your screen is, well... you'd be right. Luckily we have a guide to the best monitor calibrators (and even the best monitors), to help you out. But take the quiz first.

Created by Lenstore UK, the quiz asks players to identify colours by their shade; order colours in terms of lightness; and spot hidden messages and symbols in an array of colourful dots.

Think you've got what it takes to get 100 per cent? Take the quiz below or by clicking here.

How did you do? Don't beat yourself up if you didn't get every single question right. The average score is six out of ten, and only 0.2 per cent of people got all ten correct.

The information tab on the quiz adds that according to data collected by VIGA, women are more likely to perceive colour better than men. The survey of 2,000 adults in January 2019 also found that colour perception peaks for both sexes between the ages of 30 and 35. Meanwhile, those over 76 only got 30 to 40 per cent of questions correct.

"Colour perception depends on several factors, including colour vocabulary, home country, and languages spoken," says Lenstore.

"The way we talk about colour plays an important role in how we perceive it. English didn’t have a word for 'orange' until two centuries after the fruit of the same name arrived in Europe. Before then, the colour was called 'yellow-red.'"

