What do you get when you combine the world's most iconic logos?

The most iconic logos all have one thing in common: they're instantly recognisable. But have you ever wondered how well they stack up when, er, stacked on top one-another? Us neither – but an impressive design project proves that even when combined, some of the world's most famous logos are no less unmistakeable.

From Nike and Burger King to Adidas and McDonalds, Australian graphic designer Robot Eats Popcorn has blended some of the best logos of all time to create a bunch of new designs that, somewhat surprisingly, manage to stand up on their own.

The 2017 project is enjoying renewed appreciation after being shared to Instagram (above) by LogoBoat this week. Particularly successful is the combination of Burger King's and Nike's logos, resulting in a delightfully 'swooshy' (and dare we say, thanks to that red and white, Pepsi-esque?) design. We also love the clever combination of KFC and Champion – while we can't quite imagine what their collab would entail, at least we know the logo would rock.

Needless to say, the project is going down a storm on Instagram. "Super thinking!" One user comments, while another adds, "These are awesome merges." Indeed, it's clear that Instagram loves a good logo reimagining – earlier this year, some of our favourite logos were given a joyful retro makeover that proved a huge hit on the platform.

So if any of these brands ever do decide to hook up for a collaboration, they could do a lot worse than checking out Robot Eats Popcorn's project for inspiration. If you're looking for tips of your own, be sure to head over to our logo design guide – and if you're ready to get started, check out today's best Adobe Creative Cloud deals below.

